Ravens-Bengals Week 18 Game to Be Played As Scheduled

Jan 03, 2023 at 02:03 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010123-Odafe
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Odafe Oweh

The Ravens-Bengals Week 18 matchup will be played as scheduled, though a time has still yet to be announced.

The "Monday Night Football" game between the Buffalo Bills and Bengals will not be resumed this week after it was suspended and postponed following Damar Hamlin's horrible cardiac arrest.

The league announced that it has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of that game at a later date, but it definitely won't be this week.

That means if the Ravens beat the Bengals in Cincinnati, Baltimore will not be crowned the AFC North champion that day. The Ravens would have an 11-6 record while the Bengals would be 11-5.

Only if the Bengals-Bills game were to be resumed, and the Bengals lose (they were winning 7-3 with 6:12 left in the first quarter at the time), would the Ravens be AFC North champions.

The game time of Sunday's Ravens-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium has not been announced because it was dependent on Monday night's result. If the Bengals won and were division champs, kickoff was going to be at 1 p.m. If the Bills won, kickoff was going to be 4:25 p.m.

The Ravens and NFL world continue to monitor and pray for Hamlin's health as he remains in critical condition.

