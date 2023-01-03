Ravens-Bengals Week 18 Game to Be Played As Scheduled

That means if the Ravens beat the Bengals in Cincinnati, Baltimore will not be crowned the AFC North champion that day. The Ravens would have an 11-6 record while the Bengals would be 11-5.

Only if the Bengals-Bills game were to be resumed, and the Bengals lose (they were winning 7-3 with 6:12 left in the first quarter at the time), would the Ravens be AFC North champions.

The game time of Sunday's Ravens-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium has not been announced because it was dependent on Monday night's result. If the Bengals won and were division champs, kickoff was going to be at 1 p.m. If the Bills won, kickoff was going to be 4:25 p.m.