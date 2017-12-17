Ravens Bounce Back, Keep Pace in Playoff Race With Victory Over Cleveland

It was imperative that the Ravens won because they didn't get much help in the AFC playoff picture. The Buffalo Bills took down the Miami Dolphins 24-16 to improve to 8-6 on the year. The Ravens will eventually hold the common opponents tiebreaker over Buffalo at the end of the season if they both win out, but they have no margin for error heading into the final two games of the regular season.

It's possible that the Ravens will have to finish out the regular season with wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium to punch their ticket to the postseason.

"It's on our mind and it's definitely our goal, but at the same time it's week-to-week, it's day-to-day, it's practice-to-practice," defensive tackle Brandon Williams said. "We have to get there first. We can't start talking about it and then just forget about everything else. We have two games to go and we have to give it everything we've got. We're ready for these games and it's a two-game season."

The Ravens haven't made the postseason since 2014, when they upset the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round and nearly took down the New England Patriots in the divisional matchup. Baltimore has veteran players like Flacco and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs who have been part of several memorable playoff runs in franchise history.

This year's group has the look of a team heating up at the right time.

The offense has put together its best three-game stretch of the season and the defense leads the league in takeaways. Confidence seems to be building inside the locker room as the Ravens inch closer to a playoff berth, and the veteran players have delivered the message that the Ravens can't get caught up in the excitement over the final two games.