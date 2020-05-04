Monday, May 04, 2020 04:08 PM

Ravens Sign One of the Best Undrafted Pass Rushers

Ryan Mink

OLB Chauncey Rivers

The Ravens didn't select an outside linebacker in this year's draft, but they have officially signed one of the best pass rushers in the undrafted class.

Baltimore inked outside linebacker/defensive end Chauncey Rivers out of Mississippi State on Monday. The 6-foot-2, 262-pound Rivers went to the NFL Scouting Combine, which is a sign that he was considered a draftable prospect.

Rivers was a highly-touted high school recruit who stayed home with SEC powerhouse Georgia, but he spent only one season (2015) there before being dismissed for reported multiple marijuana arrests.

He transferred to East Mississippi Community College, the same school where former Ravens pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and third-round rookie offensive lineman Tyre Phillips attended. Rivers dominated and transferred back into the SEC at Mississippi State, but he had to redshirt one year after the transfer because he was ruled academically ineligible.

Rivers returned to the field in 2018, spent one year as a key reserve, then became a starter as a senior and led Mississippi State with eight tackles for loss and five sacks.

He has top-notch athleticism and plays with an edge. There is a good opportunity for him to be groomed into an intriguing pass rush option considering a lack of current depth at the position.

Baltimore also signed undrafted center Sean Pollard from Clemson and undrafted free agent wide receiver Michael Dereus out of Georgetown.

The 6-foot-5 Pollard started as a true freshman at right tackle and shared the team's Co-Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He started again at right tackle as a sophomore, left guard as a junior, and center for all 15 games as a senior. That kind of versatility will help his chances of making the roster, but the Ravens restocked the interior offensive line in the draft as well.

Dereus is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound prospect notched 41 receptions for a team-high 726 yards and five touchdowns last season.

