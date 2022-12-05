Ravens to Face Browns on Saturday in Week 15

The Ravens will play on Saturday in Week 15.
Baltimore will visit the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 17, with the kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. the NFL has announced. The AFC North game at FirstEnergy Field in Cleveland will be televised locally on NBC-WBAL/Ch. 11 and nationally on NFL Network.
Baltimore vs. Cleveland will be one of three nationally televised Saturday NFL games in Week 15. The Colts will face the Vikings at 1 p.m., while the Dolphins will face the Bills at 8:15.
The Ravens (8-4) defeated the Browns, 23-20, in Week 7, as Gus Edwards ran for two touchdowns and Malik Harrison blocked a potential game-tying field goal with just under two minutes to play. Browns (5-7) quarterback Deshaun Watson was still serving his 11-game suspension, but he returned to action Sunday in Cleveland's 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans and will be the expected starter for the Week 15 matchup.