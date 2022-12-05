Ravens to Face Browns on Saturday in Week 15

Dec 05, 2022 at 02:06 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120522-Edwards
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards

The Ravens will play on Saturday in Week 15.

Baltimore will visit the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 17, with the kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. the NFL has announced. The AFC North game at FirstEnergy Field in Cleveland will be televised locally on NBC-WBAL/Ch. 11 and nationally on NFL Network.

Baltimore vs. Cleveland will be one of three nationally televised Saturday NFL games in Week 15. The Colts will face the Vikings at 1 p.m., while the Dolphins will face the Bills at 8:15.

The Ravens (8-4) defeated the Browns, 23-20, in Week 7, as Gus Edwards ran for two touchdowns and Malik Harrison blocked a potential game-tying field goal with just under two minutes to play. Browns (5-7) quarterback Deshaun Watson was still serving his 11-game suspension, but he returned to action Sunday in Cleveland's 27-14 victory over the Houston Texans and will be the expected starter for the Week 15 matchup.

