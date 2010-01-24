Ravens Cheer Team Heads to Middle East

Jan 24, 2010 at 04:37 AM
d08ba15c5064401eb3d45696f89fae95.jpg


Last year, the Ravens cheerleaders traveled inside the Arctic Circle to visit troops in chilly Greenland. And while that 23-hour excursion was very much appreciated by the cheerleaders and troops alike, this year's tour is expected to be far different.

This time, the Ravens are headed right into the thick of the action.

Sponsored by Armed Forces Entertainment, 13 Ravens cheerleaders will depart Sunday for the tiny island of Bahrain, east of Saudia Arabia and south of Iran, for seven days. Then they will head west to Djibouti, the coastal country north of Somalia on Africa's east coast, for four days.

It's the first time the cheerleaders have been to the Middle East since 2004 when they went to Iraq and Kuwait. And the group is expecting a warm welcome back.

"I think there's definitely going to be a strong crowd, a big crowd," said Jon, the emcee of the trip. "They're going to be going nuts."

Many of the soldiers based in Greenland were scientists who were rather low-key. So when the Ravens started their performance, they didn't get the reaction they expected.

"They were kind of quiet at first and taken aback," Jaime said. "I thought I heard crickets chirping."

It shouldn't take much to get the soldiers in the Middle East warmed up. This year's Ravens squad features three dancers (Angel, Paige and Abbie) backed up by five high-flyers (Jaime, Lauren, Meaghan S. and Andrea). And of course the girls are bringing along the guys (Jon, Greg, Chris, Nick, Brian and Paul).

The Ravens Cheerleaders, who are still the only NFL team with a male stunt crew, are planning an interactive show for the soldiers. There will be push-up contests, a dance contest and hands-on lessons on how to lift the female cheerleaders.

"I feel like it's something new for a lot of people," Jaime said. "They probably think we're a bunch of freaks for flying up in the air. It's a bit of the circus we're taking over there."

The last time the Ravens cheerleaders were in the Middle East, the base on which they were performing was attacked with mortar shells. In fact, a band performing on a different side of the base had a member struck by shrapnel.

For the Ravens cheerleaders, that just drives home how important it is for them to give back to the soldiers who risk their lives defending our country.

"These soldiers are doing something incredible for us," Jon said. "I wouldn't be a person to sign up for the military, so this is my way of giving back and giving them a break from the monotony of the day-to-day. The whole premise of the show is to bring a slice of home to these guys."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Mink Thinks: Why This Could Be the Year to Trade Up

The Ravens may be the on the cusp of filling one of their big needs with a super talent in the first round.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers, Ravens React to Dwayne Haskins' Tragic Death

Browns sign Josh Dobbs as latest addition to their quarterback room. Veteran cornerback Tre Flowers re-signs with Cincinnati.

news

Late for Work 4/11: Media Reacts to the Ravens Agreeing to Terms with Two of Their Own

Highlights from General Manager Eric DeCosta joining former NFL General Manager Thomas Dimitroff on his podcast, "The GM Journey." Melvin Gordon III would be an 'ideal fit' in Baltimore. Four positions the Ravens could "double-dip" on in the 2022 draft.

news

Ravens and Calais Campbell Agree to Terms on Two-Year Deal

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell has agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will keep him Baltimore.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Reported Melvin Gordon Interest Isn't Surprising

It's hard to remember when there was less certainty about what the Ravens will do in the first round, due to their having so many needs.

news

Ravens Agree to Terms With Josh Bynes

Veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes has always played his best football with Baltimore and has agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

news

Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

news

Ravens Have 'A Lot of Work to Do' on Defensive Line

Baltimore is looking closely at defensive line talent in the 2022 NFL Draft with Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams unsigned and Derek Wolfe coming off hip surgery.

news

List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Ravens have 10 draft picks, including nine in the first four rounds. Here is the full list and top needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Ravens Interested in Melvin Gordon

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.

news

Reports: Tavon Young to Sign With Bears

Former Ravens nickel cornerback Tavon Young has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

news

Late for Work 4/8: Are High Expectations for Ravens' Fourth-Round Picks Realistic?

Pundits push for the Ravens to pursue DK Metcalf. Justin Tucker goes in the first round in 2012 redraft.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising