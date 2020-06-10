Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 12:47 PM

Ravens Coach Bobby Engram Nominated for George Halas Award

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061020Engram

Several members of the Ravens organization have been nominated for prestigious awards in 2020 by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Tight Ends Coach Bobby Engram has been nominated for the George Halas Award, given to the NFL coach, player or staff member who overcomes the most to succeed.

Engram's daughter, Bobbi, passed away at age 20 in 2018 due to complications from sickle cell disease. The Bobby Engram Foundation provides resources for sickle cell patients and honors Bobbi's memory.

"We always told Bobbi that there was a purpose for her pain, and she believed that," Engram's wife, Deanna Engram, told The Athletic. "We believe that the purpose for her pain was to help others and find a cure."

After spending 14 seasons as an NFL wide receiver, Engram is entering his seventh season on Baltimore's coaching staff, spending his first five years as the wide receivers coach. Last year, Engram's tight end group has been one of the most productive in the NFL, led by Mark Andrews, who made the Pro Bowl in just his second season in 2019.

Kevin Byrne, Executive Vice President of Public and Community Relations, has been nominated for the Jack Horrigan Award, given to the league or club official who displays qualities and professional style that help pro football writers do their job. Prior to his retirement in May, Byrne was the NFL's longest-tenured public relations chief and a fixture in the Baltimore sports community. Byrne is remaining as a consultant with the team through the 2020 season.

Beginning his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in 1981, Byrne came to Baltimore with then Owner Art Modell in 1996. He mentored a host of public relations professionals and helped build the Ravens public relations staff into a three-time winner of the PFWA's Pete Rozelle Award, given to the PR staff that strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.

The Ravens public relations staff has again been nominated for the Rozelle Award in 2020, continuing to be recognized for excellence after winning the award in 2011, 2013 and 2017. The staff includes Senior Vice President of Communications Chad Steele, Vice President of Public Relations Patrick Gleason, Director of Publications Marisol Renner and Director of Public Relations Tom Valente. Public Relations Coordinator Vernon Dennis is a recent addition to the staff.

