Five Takeaways From Daniel Jeremiah's Pre-Combine Conference Call

The cornerback class is also strong.

Jeremiah said he has around 15 cornerbacks with grades that should put them in the first three rounds, which should give Baltimore a good chance to grab one.

"I think once you get through that top group, I think there's a lot – that second, third round range – a good number of those guys are going to be nickels," Jeremiah said.

Last year, the Ravens had their eyes on some cornerbacks who were plucked before they got on the clock. Baltimore ended up taking Kyu Blu Kelly in the fifth round but he didn't make the team. Thus, the Ravens are back in the position of needing to restock the cornerback pipeline.

If Baltimore does pick a cornerback in the first round, Clemson's Nate Wiggins and Iowa's Cooper DeJean are two names to know. Wiggins sounds more like a true boundary cornerback whereas DeJean has more position flexibility, which the Ravens covet.

"Wiggins is one I'm curious about," Jeremiah said. "He is big and ultra, ultra fast. A really, really fluid kid. I think you'll see him kind of rise up as we're going through the process.