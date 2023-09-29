Ravens Salute Orioles on AL East Title, New Stadium Lease Agreement

The Orioles are rolling into October.
The Ravens congratulated the Orioles for winning the AL East title on Thursday night, as well as the new 30-year lease extension at Camden Yards that was announced during the Orioles' 2-0 victory over the Red Sox.
Earlier this year, the Ravens agreed to a new lease that will keep them playing home games at M&T Bank Stadium at least through the end of the 2037 NFL season.
"We are thrilled about the future and our shared commitment to ensure the Camden Yard Sports Complex remains a world class sports and entertainment venue for many years to come," the Ravens said in a statement. "Go O's!"
After Friday's practice, Head Coach John Harbaugh congratulated the Orioles for their "great accomplishment."
"To Brandon Hyde and the whole team, on behalf of the Ravens, we're excited, we're proud of them, and we're looking forward to watching those playoff games," he said.
Governor Wes Moore and Orioles chairman John Angelos celebrated with the crowd at Thursday's game after the new lease agreement was announced.
The Ravens lit M&T Bank Stadium up in orange after the Orioles' win Thursday night.