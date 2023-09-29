Ravens Salute Orioles on AL East Title, New Stadium Lease Agreement

The Orioles are rolling into October.

The Ravens congratulated the Orioles for winning the AL East title on Thursday night, as well as the new 30-year lease extension at Camden Yards that was announced during the Orioles' 2-0 victory over the Red Sox.

Earlier this year, the Ravens agreed to a new lease that will keep them playing home games at M&T Bank Stadium at least through the end of the 2037 NFL season.