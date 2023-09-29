Ravens Salute Orioles on AL East Title, New Stadium Lease Agreement

Sep 29, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092923orioles
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
M&T Bank Stadium is lit with orange lights to celebrate the Orioles clinching the AL East division.

The Orioles are rolling into October.

The Ravens congratulated the Orioles for winning the AL East title on Thursday night, as well as the new 30-year lease extension at Camden Yards that was announced during the Orioles' 2-0 victory over the Red Sox.

Earlier this year, the Ravens agreed to a new lease that will keep them playing home games at M&T Bank Stadium at least through the end of the 2037 NFL season.

"We are thrilled about the future and our shared commitment to ensure the Camden Yard Sports Complex remains a world class sports and entertainment venue for many years to come," the Ravens said in a statement. "Go O's!"

After Friday's practice, Head Coach John Harbaugh congratulated the Orioles for their "great accomplishment."

"To Brandon Hyde and the whole team, on behalf of the Ravens, we're excited, we're proud of them, and we're looking forward to watching those playoff games," he said.

Governor Wes Moore and Orioles chairman John Angelos celebrated with the crowd at Thursday's game after the new lease agreement was announced.

The Ravens lit M&T Bank Stadium up in orange after the Orioles' win Thursday night.

Related Content

news

Ravens Expect Deshaun Watson, Also Prepared for Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday, but the Ravens have prepared for Dorian Thompson-Robinson as well.
news

Everything You Need to Know Ravens vs. Browns

Having won at Cincinnati in Week 2, the Ravens (2-1) will seek their second AFC North road victory against the Browns (2-1).
news

Picks: Pundits Basically Split on Ravens-Browns

The pundits expect a tight game between the Ravens and Browns in Week 4.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Game

The Ravens are named a potential destination for Davante Adams if he's on the trade block. The Ravens' cornerback play is the biggest surprise thus far.
news

Todd Monken Wants Offense to Get Its 'Mojo' Back

Todd Monken has no extra motivation in return to Cleveland. Mark Andrews is back to full speed. Mike Macdonald is blitzing at a higher rate.
news

Kyle Hamilton, Justice Hill Back at Ravens Practice

The Ravens are still without wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring).
news

Ravens, Browns Have Angry Defenses Looking to Make a Statement

The Browns have the NFL's No. 1- ranked defense on paper, but the Ravens' defense isn't ready to take a back seat to anyone.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Browns Week 4

The Ravens seek to bounce back against divisional rival Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Late for Work: 'Plenty of Reasons to be Optimistic' About Ravens' Offense

How the Ravens and Browns are managing injuries to their star running backs. The Ravens will be a 'major factor' in the AFC North if they can weather the injury storm.
news

Jadeveon Clowney Is Fitting in Well in Baltimore, Has No Extra Motivation vs. Browns

John Harbaugh doesn't rule out Kyle Van Noy playing Sunday. Lamar Jackson's focused on fumbles. Michael Pierce explains Ravens' troubles vs. run.
news

Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Marcus Williams Return to Practice

The Ravens could get back some of their key players ahead of a big divisional game against the Cleveland Browns.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising