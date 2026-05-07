 Skip to main content
Advertising

Calais Campbell Explains Why He'll Keep Playing at 40 Years Old

May 07, 2026 at 09:49 AM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

DT Calais Campbell
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Calais Campbell

The Ravens cut Calais Campbell when he was 36 years old. As soon as they did, they wanted him back. Three years later, it finally happened.

Campbell put pen to paper on a one-year Baltimore reunion Wednesday, signing up for a 19th season that will keep him playing at 40 years old – the oldest defender in the NFL.

Campbell never aspired to play so long. He just still loves football and teams keep asking him to play it because he's still so good.

"I've always told myself once I got old, it was one year at a time. Play well enough that if you want to play again, you'll have opportunity," Campbell said.

"It's cool to still be wanted. There's a lot of people out there who want to play that can't get a job. I keep wanting to play, so I keep playing."

Campbell said multiple teams pursued him this offseason. He told his agent to put them on hold because he wasn't sure whether he was going to feel up for another year until he started training in April, well after free agency opened.

"Do I want to go through everything it takes to be good at playing football? Because I'm not going to just sign and be average. I'm going to push myself to the limits … and doing that is painful," Campbell said. "It's a lot of work. It's stress. You put your body under extreme stress."

Ultimately, the answer was yes. Once he started working out, his body felt good enough for another run at it, and the love of the game was still there.

"I don't know if there's many people who love [football] as much as me," Campbell said. "You definitely can't love it more than me."

After Campbell spent three seasons in Baltimore (2020-2022), the Ravens released him in a cost-saving move. It was the only time in his career that he's been cut and a "humbling experience" he hasn't forgotten.

DeCosta told Campbell at the time that he'd like to get him back at a lower price, but the Falcons ended up giving him a raise to go south.

After one year in Atlanta, Campbell bounced to Miami. The Ravens tried to reunite at the trade deadline, but then-Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel nixed the trade, afraid to lose an integral team leader when Miami was trying to dig itself out of an early-season hole. Campbell was disappointed the trade didn't materialize, but he finished strong.

He went to Arizona last offseason, and Campbell said the Ravens again tried to trade for him at the deadline but instead landed Dre'Mont Jones, a versatile EDGE defender who could also play on the defensive line.

Meanwhile, Campbell finished last season with 6.5 sacks, the third-highest pass rush rate among all defensive tackles, and the 14th-best run defense grade among all interior defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.

Arizona wanted him back, but after a challenging 3-14 season, Campbell decided he wanted to get back to winning more. The Ravens offered that and were adamant that they wanted him back. Campbell said a reunion "has been a long time coming."

"This year was a lot more pressure than it has been in years past," Campbell said. "Eric DeCosta called pretty much every year, but this was more like, 'I've got to have you. This is going to make a big difference.' I felt that.

"I want to have fun playing football. Well, the number one way of having fun and playing football is making plays and winning games. … Baltimore made the most sense when it came down to that."

Campbell is excited to join forces with new Head Coach Jesse Minter, who he called a "very brilliant football mind." Campbell is pumped to team up with Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, the Ravens' young outside linebackers, and more former teammates and help them continue to grow.

Campbell isn't the type of player that's going to play every down anymore, but he's found a niche training his body to give his team 40 plays at an "elite level."

"When the game's on the line in the fourth quarter in a two-minute situation, I like myself," Campbell said. "I don't care who it is, Will Anderson, all the best of them. [When] the game's on the line, I like myself."

Campbell still has that chip on his shoulder. The competitor in him feels he's "not that much different" from Anderson, who inked a record-setting three-year $150 million contract this offseason. He just impacts the game for fewer plays.

"But I'm still a problem out there," Campbell said. "You still got to see me, too."

The only other NFL defender to play into his 40s was Washington Redskins cornerback Darrell Green, who played until he was 42 and is now a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Campbell feels more guys could have played longer if they were willing to go through the pain.

At this point, Campbell knows exactly what he needs to do to get his body ready to perform. He's had general managers tell him he's "going to fall off a cliff eventually," but it hasn't happened yet, and the edge doesn't seem very close.

"I don't know when it's going to happen. All I can do is go as far as I can go and give it my best effort. And if my best effort is enough, then everybody's happy and I get to play again. If it's not, then I guess they lock the door on me and send me on my way," Campbell said.

"I feel good. All the fans out there, if you're worried about me, I can't guarantee success. But I feel very similar this year [as] I did last year, and I liked what I did last year. Hopefully I can do that again, maybe a little bit more, just because I feel like we'll be in big moments a lot more often, greatness comes out of you a little bit more."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Ravens Have Two Games Among Top 10 Matchups of 2026

What other veteran additions could the Ravens make? The Ravens offense is ranked in the top 10. Pundits say Vega Ioane and Zion Young perfectly fit the Ravens' mold.

news

Ravens Bring Back Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell will turn 40 years old before the season starts, but he has still been productive.

news

Mailbag: Who Will Win the No. 3 Quarterback Competition?

Will Devontez Walker get a chance? Will the Ravens use more three-WR looks? How will Derrick Henry and Justice Hill help Adam Randall?

news

Late for Work: Rich Eisen Predicts Vega Ioane Will Be Finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Kyle Van Noy isn't done playing and would welcome a return to Baltimore. The Ravens defense cracks the top 10 in offseason rankings.

news

Adam Randall Is Going to Be a 'Sponge' Learning From Derrick Henry

A taller back himself, rookie fifth-round pick Adam Randall plans to learn from Derrick Henry.

news

Late for Work: Free-Agent Matchmaker Pairs Joe Mixon With Ravens, Kyle Van Noy With Steelers

Pundit predicts a Year 2 breakout for Mike Green. Jeff Zrebiec's post-draft outlook for the Ravens. The Ravens are projected to have the sixth-easiest schedule.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Ravens will have five quarterbacks on the roster with competition for the No. 3 role.

news

Around the AFC North: Deshaun Watson Reportedly Leads Shedeur Sanders in Browns Quarterback Competition

The Steelers have reportedly declined the contract option on offensive tackle Broderick Jones. The Bengals gave themselves a defensive makeover with Seattle's success in mind.

news

Vega Ioane Is 'Getting Used To' Playing Right Guard

The Ravens' first-round pick isn't concerned about potentially switching to right guard.

news

Late for Work: Veteran Bears Center Named a Potential Trade Target for the Ravens

Zion Young has a history of putting words into action. A pundit says Vega Ioane embodies the 'Play like a Raven' mantra. A Ravens undrafted free agent to watch.

news

Son of an NBA Legend, Nick Dawkins Confident He Can Earn Roster Spot at Center

Nick Dawkins, son of former NBA player Darryl Dawkins, is an undrafted rookie looking to make his mark as an NFL center.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising