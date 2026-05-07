Calais Campbell Explains Why He'll Keep Playing at 40 Years Old

The Ravens cut Calais Campbell when he was 36 years old. As soon as they did, they wanted him back. Three years later, it finally happened.

Campbell put pen to paper on a one-year Baltimore reunion Wednesday, signing up for a 19th season that will keep him playing at 40 years old – the oldest defender in the NFL.

Campbell never aspired to play so long. He just still loves football and teams keep asking him to play it because he's still so good.

"I've always told myself once I got old, it was one year at a time. Play well enough that if you want to play again, you'll have opportunity," Campbell said.

"It's cool to still be wanted. There's a lot of people out there who want to play that can't get a job. I keep wanting to play, so I keep playing."

Campbell said multiple teams pursued him this offseason. He told his agent to put them on hold because he wasn't sure whether he was going to feel up for another year until he started training in April, well after free agency opened.

"Do I want to go through everything it takes to be good at playing football? Because I'm not going to just sign and be average. I'm going to push myself to the limits … and doing that is painful," Campbell said. "It's a lot of work. It's stress. You put your body under extreme stress."

Ultimately, the answer was yes. Once he started working out, his body felt good enough for another run at it, and the love of the game was still there.