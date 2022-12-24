Ravens Defense Isn't Satisfied After Another Dominant Showing

"That was classic Marlon Humphrey," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He got the tough assignment; he got London. He was following him all over the field, and that's a tough job. The dude's 6-foot-5, and he's really good and the quarterback and he have a connection. So, Marlon had a heck of a game. I thought Bandon Stephens came in and played very well. The safeties are playing well, [Kyle] Hamilton. Of course, Marcus Williams and Chuck [Clark]. There's nothing going really deep on us. It's hard to throw the ball down the field on those safeties right now, so I feel really good about our entire defense."

Atlanta came into the game with the NFL's third-best rushing attack, but even without Campbell the defensive line had a strong day as Baltimore held the Falcons to 115 yards rushing. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (seven tackles) was having his way with offensive linemen, either overpowering them or using his quickness.

"He's been playing great all year to be honest with you," Harbaugh said. "He's been dominant, really."

Madubuike said the defensive line accepted the challenge of playing without Campbell.