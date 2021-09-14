Ravens Defense Laments Blown Leads in Vegas

Baltimore's defense was operating without Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters, who went down with a season-ending knee injury in practice the week leading up to the game. Multiple players stepped up in his absence as Anthony Averett got the start and played well, and Chris Westry and rookie Brandon Stephens saw meaningful defensive snaps.

While Waller was making some catches, the Ravens defense was holding the entire operation in check in the first half. But once the Raiders got rolling, they were hard to stop late in the game.

"They were just running their normal stuff. We just didn't execute on our part," linebacker Patrick Queen said. "It falls on us. We've just got to be better."

"I wouldn't say anything really changed," Averett said. "They made a couple more plays and got the momentum. Football is a game of momentum."

Averett came up with his first career interception after Carr's goal-line pass bounced off DeShon Elliott's helmet and Averett corralled it in the end zone in overtime. It seemed maybe, after losing the lead late in regulation, that Baltimore could pull of a shocker. But then, when the Ravens blitzed Carr hard on the following drive, he just faded back and floated the pass for Jones to run under for the win.