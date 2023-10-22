Ravens Defense Makes Life Miserable for Lions

Entering the game playing well defensively, the Ravens took it to another level in Week 7 and believe the best is yet to come. Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey has only played three games since returning from foot surgery. Oweh was playing his first game since injuring his ankle in Week 2. Starting safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) didn't play against the Lions and has missed much of the season with injuries.

Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney give the Ravens two veteran outside linebackers who have picked up the defense quickly and provided energy, knowledge and leadership. Van Noy has seen enough NFL games to know that the Ravens dominated this one.

"Honestly – I'm not trying to be disrespectful – that's a [butt]-whooping. I say that in the nicest way possible," Van Noy said. "I've been on the other end of that a couple times, and it's just one of those games.

"Detroit is better than that, and this one got away quickly. I think we took it to them really, really early, and we showed up. I think a lot of people were touting them this week, and the Baltimore Ravens' defense, we came together like we should."