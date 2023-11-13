Ravens Defense 'Shocked' By Browns' Big Day

It was a very atypical day for the prideful Ravens' defense, which entered the game atop the NFL with just 13.8 points allowed per game, and one they struggled to wrap their minds around after the game.

"It's definitely just shocking [and] frustrating, but it's the NFL – you have to bring your best game forward every Sunday and we didn't do that today," defensive tackle Justin Madubuike said.

The Ravens have one of the best run defenses in the league and arguably the best inside linebacker duo in the league. The Browns were without their top three offensive tackles and running back Nick Chubb. Yet they still ran for 178 rushing yards against the Ravens – the most Baltimore has given up all season.

With the game on the line in the final minutes, Cleveland ran the ball into field goal range. Deshaun Watson got loose, as he did numerous times Sunday, for a 16-yard run. Then Jerome Ford, who piled up 107 rushing yards, got loose for another 12 yards, pushed forward by a mass of Browns blockers.