Ravens Defense Shuts Down High-Powered Chargers Offense

The Ravens jumped to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, which helped to put the Chargers in a vice. This is how the Ravens love to play football – grab an early lead, make the opposing team's offense one-dimensional, and allow Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale to dial up a variety of blitzes in obvious passing situations. The Chargers had little success in third down situations (3-for-12) or fourth down situations (1-for-4), as Herbert was forced to throw under duress into tight windows.

Herbert gave credit to Baltimore's game plan. He couldn't get the ball consistently to either of his top receivers – Mike Williams (two catches, 27 yards), who came into the game leading the NFL with six touchdown catches, and Keenan Allen (five catches, 50 yards). The only touchdown for Los Angeles came on a 1-yard pass from Herbert to tight end Jared Cook, on a gift-wrapped two-play drive that was set up by a Lamar Jackson interception. However, the Chargers' longest offensive drive of the game was just 38 yards.