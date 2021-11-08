Ravens Defense Steps Up After Rocky Start

Baltimore's defense wasn't dominant Sunday, but it was resilient, just like the Ravens have been all year long.

After the Minnesota Vikings scored on their first two possessions of the game, the Ravens' defense could have panicked and suffered through another long day. Instead, they adjusted and made critical plays that helped the Ravens pull out a gutsy 34-31 victory in overtime.

Baltimore held the Vikings to just one offensive touchdown over their final eight possessions, as the Ravens stormed back from an early 17-3 deficit and another 14-point hole after the opening kickoff of the second half.

It was an important victory for Baltimore's defense, coming off a 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which the Ravens were shredded for 520 yards of total offense. That game was rock bottom for Baltimore, and with a bye week prior to Sunday's game, coaches and players spent plenty of time trying to figure out what needed fixing.

Clearly, the Ravens still have work to do defensively, but their tackling was better against Minnesota and the mistakes in pass coverage were fewer. And in overtime, when the Ravens really needed a defensive stand, they made the Vikings go three-and-out, forcing a Minnesota punt that led to Justin Tucker's game-winning 36-yard field goal.

For a defense that's still a work in progress, Sunday was progress, especially because the Ravens won.