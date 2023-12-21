Ravens vs. Dolphins Does Not Get Flexed, Remains at 1 p.m.

Dec 21, 2023 at 04:53 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122123flex
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

The pivotal Dec. 31 game between the Ravens and Dolphins will stay at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium and won't be flexed to a later time.

With Baltimore (11-3) and Miami (10-4) vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the NFL could have decided to move the New Year's Eve matchup to "Sunday Night Football" or to an afternoon timeslot.

However, the league announced Thursday that the Ravens-Dolphins game will remain at 1 p.m. on the NFL's Week 17 schedule.

The 4:25 p.m. games on CBS are Bengals vs. Chiefs and Chargers vs. Broncos. The "Sunday Night Football" game is Packers vs. Vikings. The league did not make any changes to the Week 17 schedule.

The Ravens will play their second consecutive primetime game on Christmas night when they visit the 49ers on "Monday Night Football." The Ravens defeated the Jaguars, 23-7, on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 15.

