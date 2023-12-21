Ravens vs. Dolphins Does Not Get Flexed, Remains at 1 p.m.

The pivotal Dec. 31 game between the Ravens and Dolphins will stay at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium and won't be flexed to a later time.

With Baltimore (11-3) and Miami (10-4) vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the NFL could have decided to move the New Year's Eve matchup to "Sunday Night Football" or to an afternoon timeslot.

However, the league announced Thursday that the Ravens-Dolphins game will remain at 1 p.m. on the NFL's Week 17 schedule.

The 4:25 p.m. games on CBS are Bengals vs. Chiefs and Chargers vs. Broncos. The "Sunday Night Football" game is Packers vs. Vikings. The league did not make any changes to the Week 17 schedule.