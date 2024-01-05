Ravens Donate 100 Ravens-Steelers Tickets to Baltimore Schools' Unsung Heroes

Jan 05, 2024
Hayley Salvatore

With a chance to end the regular season with a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will have some special fans in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens donated 100 tickets to Saturday's game to unsung heroes within the Baltimore City and County School systems.

The tickets will be divided equally between staff, including cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and crossing guards, that work in both school systems as a thank-you for their hard work as they gear up for the second half of the school year.

"The donation of Ravens tickets for our school's unsung heroes meant so much to us! Most people have no idea about the amount of work that goes into the daily operations of a school and these staff members work so hard to ensure that our staff and kids can teach and learn in a fun, safe, and clean environment!" Curtis Bay Elementary Principal Mark Bongiovanni said.

"When Mr. B[ongiovanni] told me the Ravens were giving me free tickets to the Steelers game, I told him he better not be messing with me!" said Donna Powell, who works as a hall monitor at her grandchildren's elementary school. "I have never been to a game before and I'm bringing my daughter and we are so excited! We will be wearing all our Ravens gear and cheering for our Ravens!"

