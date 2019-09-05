Ravens Eager to Silence Concerns About Their Pass Rush

It will be interesting to see how creative the Ravens get with their pass rush Sunday. Will they blitz often against Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, or will they rely on their pass rushers to win one-on-one battles?

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale didn't reveal much strategically during the preseason, not wanting to give opponents a clue. But the Ravens had the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense last season, and while the pass rush is just part of the equation, the expectations for the defense haven't changed.

"I shouldn't be standing here if we don't want to be the best," Martindale said. "There's a standard here, always has been here.

"It's a fair question (regarding the pass rush). We'll see where we're at. I'm looking forward to it, because those guys have made great strides. I think it's been Tyus Bowser's best training camp he's had. I think it's been Tim Williams' best training camp. Jaylon Ferguson – you can really see these past 10 days even, really come on. And 'Phee (McPhee) … you guys don't see practice, but he was in regular-season form yesterday."

Should the Ravens decide to blitz more this season, one of their most capable pass rushers is linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, who had 5 ½ sacks last season. The Ravens can also bring pressure up the middle by moving McPhee inside. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Patrick Ricard also had an excellent preseason with two sacks, showing he has improved as an inside pass rusher.

The Ravens also have one of the NFL's best secondaries, and their ability to cover will help the pass rush. Fitzpatrick has deceptive mobility, but he's not a quarterback who makes a living beating teams with his legs. The more pressure the Ravens can put on Fitzpatrick, the more likely he is to make a mistake. Over the past three seasons, Fitzpatrick has thrown almost as many interceptions (32) as touchdown passes (36).

"He can light you up when he's on, so you've got to be able to respect him," Ravens running back Mark Ingram II said. "He's played a lot of snaps in the league. He's had success. Sometimes he hasn't, but you've just got to prepare for him because he can hurt you."

However, the Ravens are determined to stop Fitzpatrick on Sunday, and they believe their pass rush will have plenty to do with it. They know that if the sacks come, many of the questions about their pass rush will be silenced.