Ravens Eye View: Week 15 vs. Browns

The Ravens suffered a disappointing 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. As Head Coach John Harbaugh said, the Ravens "did not play well."

Still, there was plenty to like, especially from the Ravens' rushing attack. Let's look at some of what the Ravens are doing well, while also taking a look a peek at some of the missed opportunities:

Right tackle Morgan Moses had one of his best games of the season, particularly showing how well he moves as a pulling blocker. On numerous occasions, Moses came all the way across the line to wall off a Browns defender.

Moses wasn't the Ravens' only offensive lineman battering the Browns defense.

J.K. Dobbins was in his second game back from his midseason knee surgery and put on a show once again. After running for 120 yards in Pittsburgh, he posted 125 rushing yards in Cleveland.

After the game, Dobbins said, "I don't have the normal speed that I had, right now." Even with that, Dobbins still has excellent cuts, showing the improved condition of his knee. That, along with his already strong reads, patience and physicality, are making him highly effective even as he gets back up to full speed physically.

While the Ravens piled up 198 rushing yards, they still only scored three points, in large part because of more struggles in the red zone.

Baltimore's defense limited the Browns to just 283 yards of offense. One of the unit's splash plays came on a sack by rookie safety Kyle Hamilton.

