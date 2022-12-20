Ravens Eye View: Week 15 vs. Browns

J.K. Dobbins was in his second game back from his midseason knee surgery and put on a show once again. After running for 120 yards in Pittsburgh, he posted 125 rushing yards in Cleveland.

After the game, Dobbins said, "I don't have the normal speed that I had, right now." Even with that, Dobbins still has excellent cuts, showing the improved condition of his knee. That, along with his already strong reads, patience and physicality, are making him highly effective even as he gets back up to full speed physically.