Ravens Eye View: Week 12 vs. Jaguars

Fifth red-zone trip

With just more than two minutes left and the Jaguars down to one timeout, the Ravens go for the jugular. Again, the Ravens use their tight ends, with Oliver starting as a blocker before releasing into a crosser that's wide open. He punches it into the end zone for the score.

Oliver would have needed to go down at the 1-yard line to pick up a first down but not score. The Jaguars still had the two-minute warning and then would've used their final timeout, so the Ravens could not have gotten the clock under a minute before a field-goal attempt to take the lead. Harbaugh said milking more time off the clock was "definitely a consideration, and we would have probably gone more for that if we thought we could milk it all the way down."