Ravens Eye View: Inside the Halftime Adjustments & Run Defense's Flex vs. Texans

"They're running the ball really well. They'll come out with three or four kinds of gameplan runs in certain ways. [It's] nothing that you haven't seen before, but they dial in on something that they try to exploit," Harbaugh said Monday.

"Then, No. 10 Pacheco, man, that guy is coming downhill. He's hitting it that way, all out. He's 225 pounds. His knees are up high. He's rolling, and it's going to be a big challenge for us to deal with him, because he's as physical as a runner as there is in the league. [He's] as determined as there is, and we're going to have to be a physical, determined defense to tackle him. I like our guys. I like our guys' chances. Our guys will be up for it, and we're going to have to be, because he's a good runner."