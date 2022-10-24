Ravens Eye View: Week 7 vs. Browns

The Ravens offense had a chance to ice the game in the fourth quarter and mounted a strong drive into Browns territory before Hill's fumble. A key conversion on that drive came from another new wrinkle in the Ravens offense when Andrews took a handoff from Jackson and ran up the middle for a 4-yard gain. The key block on the play came from Patrick Mekari, who once again proved his worth stepping in for Stanley and Morgan Moses at different points in the game.