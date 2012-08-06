Ravens Fans Can Now Watch Games Online





Have trouble watching Ravens games?

Now all fans – even those outside the Baltimore media region – have more options for watching their favorite team.

"Game Rewind," allows any fan the opportunity to watch entire regular-season games after the TV broadcast concludes. The service ranges from $34.99 to $69.99 depending on whether fans want to follow just the Ravens or the entire NFL.

While fans can't watch games live online because of the national television deals, Game Rewind is the next best thing.

It also comes with interesting extra features. There's condensed mode, which shows every play, penalty and coach's challenge in less than 30 minutes. There's a coaches film feature, giving the same camera angles that coaches use to break down games. A telestrator feature, which allows viewers to draw over a still frame, is available on tablets.

Fans who subscribe to Game Rewind (season and season-plus packages) will have access to all archived NFL games from 2009 to 2012 – not just Ravens games.

Fans living outside Baltimore can also watch preseason games live online and in high definition by subscribing to "Preseason Live" for $19.99.

Ravens fans living outside the United States and Mexico can subscribe to "Game Pass," which allows them to watch regular-season games live online and in high definition. It has DVR controls as well. Prices differ by country and range from $109.99 to $279.99.