Ravens Feel Like Family to Ronnie Stanley

Stanley mentioned all those factors during a video conference Friday. Had Stanley reached free agency, he could have possibly become the league's highest-paid non-quarterback as some pundits anticipated.

But Stanley has felt a special connection to the Ravens since former General Manager Ozzie Newsome, now the team's executive vice president, called Stanley and welcomed him to the Ravens back in 2016. That bond between Stanley and the Ravens intensified through the years, and whatever he may accomplish during his career, he would rather do it in Baltimore.

"I want to play with these guys because they're like family to me," Stanley said. "I'm very appreciative of the whole organization, particularly Ozzie drafting me, just having faith in my ability, drafting me with the sixth pick, and having faith when I know people were in his ear trying to persuade him other ways.

"I'm just really happy that I could prove him right, the organization right, and just help this team. Our ultimate goal is to win Super Bowls."

Arguably the best left tackle in the game, Stanley is Baltimore's first All-Pro left tackle since Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden. Stanley didn't allow a sack in 2019 and was named Pro Football Focus' pass blocker of the year.