Ravens Game in London is 'Destiny' for Scotland's David Ojabo

One game on the Ravens' 2023 schedule will take David Ojabo closer to his roots.

The second-year linebacker is highly anticipating Week 6 (Oct. 15), when the Ravens travel to London to face the Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in one of the NFL's five 2023 International Games. Ojabo was born in Nigeria but lived in Scotland for eight years (ages 7-15) with his family. He then moved to the United States to pursue education and athletics.

Ojabo has many friends and family who live in Scotland, London, or Nigeria who are planning to take advantage of a closer opportunity to see him play in person. While he couldn't be more excited, Ojabo sees one potential problem – getting enough tickets.

"Man, I'll probably be broke after that game," Ojabo said laughing. "Everybody's going to pop out. The whole city's going to pop out. But it's something that doesn't happen too often. You want to make sure people have a chance to see it.