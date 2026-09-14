Grades & Snap Counts: Ravens' Stars Shined in Opener

After the Ravens' joint practice with the Washington Commanders, Head Coach Jesse Minter was asked about what it meant to see the team's top players shine in practice.

"You want your best players, your most vocal players, your leaders, to not necessarily have to play the best, but play with the right mentality, play within the scheme, do the things that they are supposed to do," Minter said. "Because now they can lead by example, and they can hold guys to that standard."