Late for Work 5/13: Pundit Says Ravens Have Second-Easiest Schedule; More Takeaways From 2022 Schedule

The Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers at home is the easiest game on the schedule.

Shaffer: "The Panthers have playmakers at every level of their defense (defensive end Brian Burns, weak-side linebacker Shaq Thompson and safety Jeremy Chinn); a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver (D.J. Moore); and, when healthy, maybe the NFL's best running back (Christian McCaffrey). They also have one of the NFL's worst starting quarterbacks and offensive lines. Sam Darnold finished 29th in the league in QBR last year, and top pick Ikem Ekwonu can provide only so much cover up front."

One game the Ravens can't afford to lose: at Giants, Week 6

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "The four-game stretch ahead of their matchup with the Giants features contests against the Dolphins, Patriots, Bills and Bengals, all viewed as AFC playoff contenders. The three-game stretch after the trip to MetLife Stadium includes a matchup with the Browns and prime-time road games against the Buccaneers and Saints. If the Ravens don't take care of business against the Giants, they could head into their Week 10 bye in a deep hole. The Giants won't be a pushover and you know that Don 'Wink' Martindale, a longtime Ravens assistant, will have his defense ready to face his former team."

Ravens will go 10-7, finish second in the AFC North behind the Bengals

Zrebiec: "My answer might be more optimistic in late August, but the Ravens right now are depending on so many players coming back from 2021 season-ending injuries. That list includes Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Ronnie Stanley, Nick Boyle, Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. Until they are back on the field practicing on a regular basis and until they show that they've regained their pre-injury form, it's easy to have skepticism about the team. The lack of depth at wide receiver, cornerback and edge rusher are hard to overlook. Still, this is a talented and well-coached team and in Jackson, Baltimore has one of the league's most dynamic players."

Bold prediction: Ravens will win the AFC North