Ravens Have the 27th Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Ravens have the 27th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, as the draft order was updated again after the divisional playoff round.

Baltimore will pick just after the Cleveland Browns and before the New Orleans Saints, who both lost their playoff games Sunday.

Last year, the Seattle Seahawks chose linebacker Jordyn Brooks at pick No. 27. The Ravens selected Patrick Queen with the next pick at No. 28.

It's the first time the Ravens have held pick No. 27. They selected cornerback Jimmy Smith at No. 27 in 2011, but that was after time expired on the Ravens' originally assigned No. 26 pick.

There have been several Pro Bowlers selected at No. 27 since then, including wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans, 2013), cornerback Byron Jones (Dallas Cowboys, 2015), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (Green Bay Packers, 2016) and cornerback Tre'Davious White (Buffalo Bills, 2017).

After an outstanding 2020 draft, General Manager Eric DeCosta and the Ravens could go in several directions with this year's first round pick.

With outside linebackers Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee all slated for free agency, the Ravens may need to restock the position. With three veterans on the defensive line and Derek Wolfe a pending free agent, Baltimore could also add youth to the front.

Baltimore will again be a possible landing spot for a wide receiver, as the Ravens could still use another outside threat opposite Marquise Brown. Tight end is another spot where the Ravens could add an offensive weapon.

After the offensive line struggled in the playoff loss in Buffalo, Baltimore could also upgrade on the interior offensive line.

Here's the full draft order so far: