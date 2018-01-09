Ravens Hire Don 'Wink' Martindale as Next Defensive Coordinator

Martindale came to the Ravens in 2012 as an outside linebackers coach and quickly became a favorite of his players and fellow coaches. He was promoted to linebackers coach two years ago.

Under Martindale's guidance, linebacker C.J. Mosley has gone to three Pro Bowls in his first four years. Martindale also was instrumental in the development of former Ravens inside linebacker Zachary Orr and outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

As the Ravens were cleaning out their lockers last week not knowing who their next defensive play-caller would be, Mosley lodged a vote for Martindale.

"He always talked about wanting to be a coordinator," Mosley said. "I'm a little biased, because I've been with him my whole career and I know what kind of a person he is and what kind of a coach he is. … As long as he's here with us, I'll be happy."

The 2018 campaign will mark Martindale's 14th season coaching in the NFL. He broke in with the Oakland Raiders (2004-08).

Previously, he coached 11 seasons in the collegiate ranks, including three years at the University of Cincinnati alongside Harbaugh, who was then an assistant head coach. Martindale also helped Harbaugh's father, Jack, win a Division I FCS National Championship at Western Kentucky in 2002.

When Martindale was let go in Denver and landed in Baltimore one year later, Dumervil told this to the Denver Post:

"Wink taught me a lot about how to play linebacker and it showed with the year I had (in 2009, leading the NFL with 17 sacks). He's a smart coach, a down-to-earth guy, great players coach. The Ravens just hired a great coach. He's going to be a D-coordinator again someday."

Now that day has arrived, and it's a second chance for Martindale to show the kind of coordinator he can be. He inherits a talented defense that finished 12th in the league in yards (325.1), sixth in points (18.9) per game and led the league in takeaways (34).

The unit has three Pro Bowlers in Terrell Suggs, Eric Weddle and Mosley, and it will need a new crop of young talented players to emerge.

Harbaugh also announced two more coaching promotions Tuesday. Mike Macdonald will replace Martindale as the team's linebackers coach and Sterling Lucas will be a defensive quality control coach.

"Mike is one of the rising coaching standouts in the NFL, and he has earned the respect in the locker room and in the coaching room," Harbaugh stated. "We're excited to see what he'll do when he coaches our linebackers."