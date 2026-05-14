Ravens Will Host Their Neighbors in Preseason

New Head Coach Jesse Minter's team will make its debut on Aug. 15 against the Eagles, who have gone to the playoffs for five straight years. It will also be the unveiling of the next phase of upgrades at M&T Bank Stadium.

Then the Ravens will go to Minneapolis, where they also traveled to during last year's regular season and left with a 27-19 victory.

It's the second straight year that the Ravens finish the preseason against the Commanders, though this time it will be at M&T Bank Stadium.