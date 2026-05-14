Ravens Will Host Their Neighbors in Preseason

The Ravens will host their neighbors during the 2026 preseason schedule.
Baltimore's three-game preseason slate was announced Thursday, along with the regular-season schedule:
|Week
|Date/Time
|Opponent
|Preseason 1
|Aug. 15 | 7 p.m.
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Preseason 2
|Aug. 22 | 1 p.m.
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|Preseason 3
|Aug. 28 | 7 p.m.
|vs. Washington Commanders
New Head Coach Jesse Minter's team will make its debut on Aug. 15 against the Eagles, who have gone to the playoffs for five straight years. It will also be the unveiling of the next phase of upgrades at M&T Bank Stadium.
Then the Ravens will go to Minneapolis, where they also traveled to during last year's regular season and left with a 27-19 victory.
It's the second straight year that the Ravens finish the preseason against the Commanders, though this time it will be at M&T Bank Stadium.
It remains to be seen how much Minter will play the Ravens' starters after John Harbaugh scaled back the participation of the team's top players in recent years. Lamar Jackson hasn't played in the preseason since 2021.