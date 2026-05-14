 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Five Takeaways From Ravens' 2026 Schedule

May 14, 2026 at 07:36 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

1920x1080-ScheduleGraphic-v1

The Ravens' 2026 schedule has been released, giving a road map for Head Coach Jesse Minter's first season.

WeekDate/TimeOpponentTV Info
1Sept. 13 | 1 p.m.@ Indianapolis ColtsCBS
2Sept. 20 | 1 p.m.vs. New Orleans SaintsCBS
3Sept. 27 | 4:25 p.m.@ Dallas Cowboys (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)CBS
4Oct. 4 | 1 p.m.vs. Tennessee TitansCBS
5Oct. 11 | 8:20 p.m.@ Atlanta FalconsNBC
6Oct. 18 | 1 p.m.@ Cleveland BrownsFOX
7Oct. 25 | 1 p.m.vs. Cincinnati BengalsCBS
8Nov. 1 | 1 p.m.@ Buffalo BillsCBS
9Nov. 5 | 8:15 p.m.vs. Jacksonville JaguarsPrime Video
10Nov. 16 | 8:15 p.m.vs. Los Angeles ChargersESPN
11Nov. 22 | 1 p.m.@ Carolina PanthersFOX
12Nov. 29 | 1 p.m.@ Houston TexansCBS
13BYE

14Dec. 13 | 1 p.m.vs. Tampa Bay BuccaneersFOX
15Dec. 20 | 1 p.m.@ Pittsburgh SteelersCBS
16Dec. 27 | 1 p.m.vs. Cleveland BrownsCBS
17Dec. 31 | 8:15 p.m.@ Cincinnati BengalsPrime Video
18TBDvs. Pittsburgh SteelersTBD

Here are the five biggest takeaways from this year's slate:

The Ravens have a runway to build early momentum under Minter.

The Ravens won't face a team that made last year's playoffs until November.

The first seven opponents – the Colts, Saints, Cowboys, Titans, Falcons, Browns, and Bengals – had a combined record of 43-75-1 last season.

Of course, last year's results aren't always a great predictor of next year's success. For example, Cincinnati should be much improved with a healthy Joe Burrow and an upgraded defense.

Still, the early part of the Ravens' 2026 schedule provides a runway for Minter's team to gel and build momentum. That's particularly helpful with new offensive and defensive schemes being put in place. The Ravens may have a little more wiggle room to work out the kinks.

The early-season schedule is in stark contrast to the past two seasons, when Baltimore faced brutal gauntlets out of the gates. The Ravens started 0-2 in 2024 and 1-5 last season, a hole that proved too deep to climb out of.

The Minter era begins on the road in Indianapolis, against a Colts team that dashed out to a 7-1 record last season. That will be a tough game. His home debut will be versus the Saints, who won four of their last five games last season behind rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. They're a team on the rise.

The Ravens need to get off to a fast start under Minter. The schedule lines up favorably, but it will be a good challenge.

Lounge923Thumb

The Lounge #923: Reaction to Ravens' 2026 Schedule Release

Team insiders Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing share their biggest takeaways from the Ravens' 2026 schedule, including the toughest stretch, surprising twists, and game of the year. Plus, they hold the annual travel draft.

Listen On Apple Podcasts

The AFC North will be decided down the stretch and the Ravens will hope to rewrite the ending.

Divisional games are often scheduled for late in the year, adding intrigue down the stretch as teams battle it out with their rivals for divisional titles.

However, four straight AFC North games to close out the year is extreme. It's the first time that has happened in the Ravens' 31-year history.

It also means the Ravens will need to be at their best late in the season if they are going to reclaim the AFC North crown.

The Week 17 Ravens-Bengals New Year's Eve game in Cincinnati is arguably the "Game of the Year," not only on Baltimore's schedule but around the NFL. That will be a highly anticipated heavyweight tilt that could decide the AFC North.

If not, the division crown will come down to the regular-season finale when the Ravens host the Steelers. For the second straight year, the rivals will face off to close out the regular season.

Last time ended in heartbreak for the Ravens and Tyler Loop with a missed field goal at the buzzer. This time, Baltimore will look to rewrite the ending in their own home.

The middle of the Ravens' schedule packs the most punch.

In terms of strength of schedule, the Ravens have a favorable lineup both when judging by opponents' winning percentage last year (9th) and by this season's projected win totals (6th).

While the final four games may have the highest stakes, the most challenging stretch of Baltimore's 2026 schedule is in the middle.

From Weeks 8-12, the Ravens will face five straight teams that went to the playoffs last season – the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, Panthers, and Texans.

That stretch will go a long way in determining the Ravens' standing as they head into December. Will they build a cushion? Or will that set them up for a tight race down the stretch?

There are back-to-back primetime home games against the Jags and Chargers in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. Then back-to-back road games in Carolina and Houston – two tough places to play – before a Week 13 bye.

Previewing Every Ravens 2026 Opponent

Key additions and departures for all 14 of the Ravens' 2026 opponents.

Robertson_Justin
Justin Robertson

Editorial Assistant

Indianapolis Colts (Week 1) Key Additions: LB CJ Allen, EDGE Micheal Clemons, EDGE Arden Key Key Departures: WR Michael Pittman Jr., EDGE Kwity Paye, OT Braden Smith Head Coach: Shane Steichen 2025 Record: 8-9 The Colts are running it back with Daniel Jones, who signed a two-year extension and is on track to return Week 1 after tearing his Achilles toward the end of last season. Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce, and Tyler Warren return to headline the offense, and Sauce Gardner and DeForest Buckner are back at full strength.
1 / 14

Indianapolis Colts (Week 1)

Key Additions: LB CJ Allen, EDGE Micheal Clemons, EDGE Arden Key

Key Departures: WR Michael Pittman Jr., EDGE Kwity Paye, OT Braden Smith

Head Coach: Shane Steichen

2025 Record: 8-9

The Colts are running it back with Daniel Jones, who signed a two-year extension and is on track to return Week 1 after tearing his Achilles toward the end of last season. Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce, and Tyler Warren return to headline the offense, and Sauce Gardner and DeForest Buckner are back at full strength.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
New Orleans Saints (Week 2) Key Additions: WR Jordyn Tyson, RB Travis Etienne, G David Edwards Key Departures: CB Alontae Taylor, LB Demario Davis, DE Cameron Jordan Head Coach: Kellen Moore 2025 Record: 6-11 The Saints have supplied second-year quarterback Tyler Shough with shiny new toys in Tyson and Etienne, to go along with 1,000-yard receiver Chris Olave. New Orleans enters this year with momentum after winning four of its last five games to finish last season.
2 / 14

New Orleans Saints (Week 2)

Key Additions: WR Jordyn Tyson, RB Travis Etienne, G David Edwards

Key Departures: CB Alontae Taylor, LB Demario Davis, DE Cameron Jordan

Head Coach: Kellen Moore

2025 Record: 6-11

The Saints have supplied second-year quarterback Tyler Shough with shiny new toys in Tyson and Etienne, to go along with 1,000-yard receiver Chris Olave. New Orleans enters this year with momentum after winning four of its last five games to finish last season.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys (Week 3) Key Additions: S Caleb Downs, EDGE Malachi Lawrence, S Jalen Thompson Key Departures: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Logan Wilson, DT Osa Odighizuwa Head Coach: Brian Schottenheimer 2025 Record: 7-9-1 The Ravens will take on the Cowboys in Brazil early in the season. After allowing the most points per game last year, the Cowboys attacked the defensive side of the ball in the draft, adding Downs and Lawrence in the first round. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens return to headline one of the top offenses in the league.
3 / 14

Dallas Cowboys (Week 3)

Key Additions: S Caleb Downs, EDGE Malachi Lawrence, S Jalen Thompson

Key Departures: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Logan Wilson, DT Osa Odighizuwa

Head Coach: Brian Schottenheimer

2025 Record: 7-9-1

The Ravens will take on the Cowboys in Brazil early in the season. After allowing the most points per game last year, the Cowboys attacked the defensive side of the ball in the draft, adding Downs and Lawrence in the first round. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens return to headline one of the top offenses in the league.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Tennessee Titans (Week 4) Key Additions: WR Carnell Tate, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, DE John Franklin-Myers Key Departures: TE Chig Okonkwo, EDGE Arden Key, DK Sevastian Joseph Head Coach: Robert Saleh 2025 Record: 3-14 The Titans loaded up this offseason as they aim to have a strong first year under Saleh. Tate and Robinson should give last year's No. 1-overall pick Cam Ward more firepower. Meanwhile, Franklin-Myers should help elevate a defense that gave up the fifth-most points per game last year.
4 / 14

Tennessee Titans (Week 4)

Key Additions: WR Carnell Tate, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, DE John Franklin-Myers

Key Departures: TE Chig Okonkwo, EDGE Arden Key, DK Sevastian Joseph

Head Coach: Robert Saleh

2025 Record: 3-14

The Titans loaded up this offseason as they aim to have a strong first year under Saleh. Tate and Robinson should give last year's No. 1-overall pick Cam Ward more firepower. Meanwhile, Franklin-Myers should help elevate a defense that gave up the fifth-most points per game last year.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Atlanta Falcons (Week 5) Key Additions: QB Tua Tagovailoa, OT Jawaan Taylor, RB Brian Robinson Key Departures: QB Kirk Cousins, CB Dee Alford, LB Kaden Elliss Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski 2025 Record: 8-9 It's a new era in Atlanta with Stefanski now at the helm. Along with a new head coach, the Falcons could also have a different Week 1 quarterback for the sixth straight year if Tagovailoa beats out Michael Penix Jr., who is coming off a torn ACL.
5 / 14

Atlanta Falcons (Week 5)

Key Additions: QB Tua Tagovailoa, OT Jawaan Taylor, RB Brian Robinson

Key Departures: QB Kirk Cousins, CB Dee Alford, LB Kaden Elliss

Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski

2025 Record: 8-9

It's a new era in Atlanta with Stefanski now at the helm. Along with a new head coach, the Falcons could also have a different Week 1 quarterback for the sixth straight year if Tagovailoa beats out Michael Penix Jr., who is coming off a torn ACL.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns (Weeks 6 & 16) Key Additions: G Zion Johnson, OT Spencer Fano, WR KC Concepcion Key Departures: TE David Njoku, G Wyatt Teller, C Ethan Pocic Head Coach: Todd Monken 2025 Record: 5-12 After three years as the Ravens' offensive coordinator, Monken will get his shot to be an NFL head coach. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job, and they'll have a retooled offensive line and wide receiver room.
6 / 14

Cleveland Browns (Weeks 6 & 16)

Key Additions: G Zion Johnson, OT Spencer Fano, WR KC Concepcion

Key Departures: TE David Njoku, G Wyatt Teller, C Ethan Pocic

Head Coach: Todd Monken

2025 Record: 5-12

After three years as the Ravens' offensive coordinator, Monken will get his shot to be an NFL head coach. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job, and they'll have a retooled offensive line and wide receiver room.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Cincinnati Bengals (Weeks 7 & 17) Key Additions: DT Dexter Lawrence, EDGE Boye Mafe, S Bryan Cook Key Departures: OLB Trey Hendrickson, S Geno Stone, DE Joseph Assai Head Coach: Zac Taylor 2025 Record: 6-11 The Bengals lost Hendrickson to the Ravens this offseason but made several noteworthy additions to their defense, headlined by Lawrence. Joe Burrow is hoping to have a bounce-back season after playing in just eight games due to a foot injury.
7 / 14

Cincinnati Bengals (Weeks 7 & 17)

Key Additions: DT Dexter Lawrence, EDGE Boye Mafe, S Bryan Cook

Key Departures: OLB Trey Hendrickson, S Geno Stone, DE Joseph Assai

Head Coach: Zac Taylor

2025 Record: 6-11

The Bengals lost Hendrickson to the Ravens this offseason but made several noteworthy additions to their defense, headlined by Lawrence. Joe Burrow is hoping to have a bounce-back season after playing in just eight games due to a foot injury.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Buffalo Bills (Week 8) Key Additions: WR DJ Moore, EDGE Bradley Chubb, CB Dee Alford Key Departures: G David Edwards, EDGE Joey Bosa, CB Cam Lewis Head Coach: Joe Brady 2025 Record: 12-5 The Bills will open their new stadium with a new man in charge asBrady takes over for the fired Sean McDermott. Moore gives Josh Allen a premier deep threat, while Chubb and Alford will help beef up a defense that helped propel Buffalo to the AFC Divisional Round in 2025.
8 / 14

Buffalo Bills (Week 8)

Key Additions: WR DJ Moore, EDGE Bradley Chubb, CB Dee Alford

Key Departures: G David Edwards, EDGE Joey Bosa, CB Cam Lewis

Head Coach: Joe Brady

2025 Record: 12-5

The Bills will open their new stadium with a new man in charge asBrady takes over for the fired Sean McDermott. Moore gives Josh Allen a premier deep threat, while Chubb and Alford will help beef up a defense that helped propel Buffalo to the AFC Divisional Round in 2025.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 9) Key Additions: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., TE Nate Boerkircher, DT Albert Regis Key Departures: LB Devin Lloyd, RB Travis Etienne, CB Greg Newsome Head Coach: Liam Coen 2025 Record: 13-4 The Jaguars won the AFC South in Coen's first year and will shoot for a repeat performance in 2026. Trevor Lawrence returns at quarterback, and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter should be healthy following a knee injury. Jacksonville will count on Rodriguez to help fill the shoes of Etienne, who departed to the Saints.
9 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 9)

Key Additions: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., TE Nate Boerkircher, DT Albert Regis

Key Departures: LB Devin Lloyd, RB Travis Etienne, CB Greg Newsome

Head Coach: Liam Coen

2025 Record: 13-4

The Jaguars won the AFC South in Coen's first year and will shoot for a repeat performance in 2026. Trevor Lawrence returns at quarterback, and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter should be healthy following a knee injury. Jacksonville will count on Rodriguez to help fill the shoes of Etienne, who departed to the Saints.

Phil Hoffmann/COPYRIGHT 2021
Los Angeles Chargers (Week 10) Key Additions: C Tyler Biadasz, TE David Njoku, EDGE Akheem Mesidor Key Departures: OLB Odafe Oweh, G Zion Johnson, G Mekhi Becton Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh 2025 Record: 11-6 Former Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar and running back Keaton Mitchell departed Baltimore and joined forces with Harbaugh and new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel. The Chargers will hope to protect Justin Herbert better this year after tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater both suffered season-ending injuries.
10 / 14

Los Angeles Chargers (Week 10)

Key Additions: C Tyler Biadasz, TE David Njoku, EDGE Akheem Mesidor

Key Departures: OLB Odafe Oweh, G Zion Johnson, G Mekhi Becton

Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh

2025 Record: 11-6

Former Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar and running back Keaton Mitchell departed Baltimore and joined forces with Harbaugh and new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel. The Chargers will hope to protect Justin Herbert better this year after tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater both suffered season-ending injuries.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Carolina Panthers (Week 11) Key Additions: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, LB Devin Lloyd, OT Monroe Freeling Key Departures: C Cade Mays, RB Rico Dowdle, DT A'Shawn Robinson Head Coach: Dave Canales 2025 Record: 8-9 The Panthers made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 last season, winning the NFC South in Canales' second year. Carolina signed Phillips to a massive four-year deal in hopes of bolstering their pass rush after tying the Ravens and Cardinals for the third-fewest sacks in the league.
11 / 14

Carolina Panthers (Week 11)

Key Additions: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, LB Devin Lloyd, OT Monroe Freeling

Key Departures: C Cade Mays, RB Rico Dowdle, DT A'Shawn Robinson

Head Coach: Dave Canales

2025 Record: 8-9

The Panthers made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 last season, winning the NFC South in Canales' second year. Carolina signed Phillips to a massive four-year deal in hopes of bolstering their pass rush after tying the Ravens and Cardinals for the third-fewest sacks in the league.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans (Week 12) Key Additions: RB David Montgomery, S Reed Blankenship, OT Braden Smith Key Departures: OL Tytus Howard, DT Tim Settle, WR Christian Kirk Head Coach: DeMeco Ryans 2025 Record: 12-5 The Texans added Montgomery to replenish their running back room after Joe Mixon missed all of last season. Blankenship joins last year's No. 1 defense, which returns Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., two of the league's top pass rushers.
12 / 14

Houston Texans (Week 12)

Key Additions: RB David Montgomery, S Reed Blankenship, OT Braden Smith

Key Departures: OL Tytus Howard, DT Tim Settle, WR Christian Kirk

Head Coach: DeMeco Ryans

2025 Record: 12-5

The Texans added Montgomery to replenish their running back room after Joe Mixon missed all of last season. Blankenship joins last year's No. 1 defense, which returns Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., two of the league's top pass rushers.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 14) Key Additions: LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. Key Departures: LB Lavonte David, WR Mike Evans, EDGE Haason Reddick Head Coach: Todd Bowles 2025 Record: 8-9 After relinquishing the NFC South crown following four straight division titles, the Buccaneers lost David and Evans, two longtime franchise staples. One of the most polarizing rookies, Bain will look to be a Day 1 contributor for a defense that had just 37 sacks in 2025.
13 / 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 14)

Key Additions: LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Key Departures: LB Lavonte David, WR Mike Evans, EDGE Haason Reddick

Head Coach: Todd Bowles

2025 Record: 8-9

After relinquishing the NFC South crown following four straight division titles, the Buccaneers lost David and Evans, two longtime franchise staples. One of the most polarizing rookies, Bain will look to be a Day 1 contributor for a defense that had just 37 sacks in 2025.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Pittsburgh Steelers (Weeks 15 & 18) Key Additions: WR Michael Pittman Jr., CB Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle Key Departures: RB Kenneth Gainwell, G Isaac Seumalo, CB James Pierre Head Coach: Mike McCarthy 2025 Record: 10-7 McCarthy takes over for Mike Tomlin. The Steelers' quarterback room continues to be in flux as Aaron Rodgers' potential return has yet to come to fruition. Whoever lines up under center will have some new weapons at their disposal with Pittman and second-round receiver Germie Bernard joining DK Metcalf.
14 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers (Weeks 15 & 18)

Key Additions: WR Michael Pittman Jr., CB Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle

Key Departures: RB Kenneth Gainwell, G Isaac Seumalo, CB James Pierre

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy

2025 Record: 10-7

McCarthy takes over for Mike Tomlin. The Steelers' quarterback room continues to be in flux as Aaron Rodgers' potential return has yet to come to fruition. Whoever lines up under center will have some new weapons at their disposal with Pittman and second-round receiver Germie Bernard joining DK Metcalf.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Why is Ravens-Bills not a primetime game?

The Ravens have four primetime games, plus an international showdown against the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro that will kick off at 4:25 p.m.

However, the one that seemed like the biggest primetime slam dunk is not. The Ravens' Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills will surprisingly kick off at 1 p.m. from new Highmark Stadium.

According to Vegas, this is a matchup of the top two AFC favorites. Though it's a sour memory in Baltimore, last year's Ravens-Bills Week 1 tilt was one of the best games of the entire NFL season. Anytime MVP quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen lock horns, it's fireworks. The last three games between these teams have been on primetime.

It will be interesting to hear what NFL executives say about that decision. CBS is surely thrilled to keep the game and will broadcast it to as wide an audience as possible. Still, there will be many fans around the country who miss watching a premier game.

It's no surprise that the Ravens will play in Cincinnati on primetime. Star Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow practically begged for it last year when schedules were released: "Playing in Baltimore for the fourth straight prime-time year isn't ideal. Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati next year. Please."

It's no surprise that the Ravens will take on the Chargers on "Monday Night Football" considering the Minter-Harbaugh storyline. Minter served as Jim Harbaugh's defensive coordinator for the past four years at Michigan and Los Angeles and replaced his brother in Baltimore.

The Week 5 "Sunday Night Football" showdown in Atlanta should be a fun interconference showdown between two teams that like to run the ball. Get your popcorn ready for Derrick Henry vs. Bijan Robinson.

More games could be scheduled or flexed into primetime, considering those four straight AFC North games to close out the year. But for the first time since 2022, the Ravens won't play on Thanksgiving or Christmas.

There's no rest for the weary after Brazil, but breaks before big games.

Hopefully, Ravens players can sleep on a plane, because they won't get extra rest following the long flight back from Rio de Janeiro.

The Ravens do not have extra days between their Week 3 game in Brazil and their Week 4 game at home against the Titans. This is unusual.

The NFL hosted two games in São Paulo, Brazil, the past two seasons (Eagles-Packers in 2024 and Chargers-Chiefs in 2025), and all teams involved had at least nine days between the next game. The Ravens will have a traditional week.

It does help that the Brazil game is a 4:25 kickoff, as it allows the Ravens to get out a little bit earlier. The Titans also had the fewest wins (three) last year of any team on this year's schedule.

Still, there are no extra days of rest built into the Ravens' schedule over the first eight weeks. It's all Sunday kickoffs.

The Ravens then have a quick turnaround to face the Jaguars on Thursday night. That does, however, present an 11-day mini-bye on the back end before the big Monday night game against the Chargers.

The Ravens have a Week 13 bye – the second-latest possible date – after back-to-back road trips. That will test the Ravens' mettle, but it also means they'll be a little fresher for the final five games, including the closing AFC North run.

Top Player Matchups on Ravens’ 2026 Schedule

Here are the battles fans should look forward to in the 2026 season.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton vs. Colts TE Tyler Warren, Week 1 Warren is one of the best young tight ends in the league. He led the Colts in targets (112) as a rookie and posted 817 yards and four touchdowns. Hamilton is a versatile tight end eraser who will also be called on to provide run support versus Jonathan Taylor.
1 / 17

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton vs. Colts TE Tyler Warren, Week 1

Warren is one of the best young tight ends in the league. He led the Colts in targets (112) as a rookie and posted 817 yards and four touchdowns. Hamilton is a versatile tight end eraser who will also be called on to provide run support versus Jonathan Taylor.

Shawn Hubbard (left) & Stephen Brashear (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey vs. Saints WR Jordyn Tyson, Week 2 The Saints picked up a high-flying rookie wide receiver in the first round to pair with Chris Olave, who posted 1,163 receiving yards last season. That duo will be a strong test for Baltimore's secondary.
2 / 17

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey vs. Saints WR Jordyn Tyson, Week 2

The Saints picked up a high-flying rookie wide receiver in the first round to pair with Chris Olave, who posted 1,163 receiving yards last season. That duo will be a strong test for Baltimore's secondary.

Shawn Hubbard (left) Gerald Herbert (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens CB Nate Wiggins vs. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, Week 3 Wiggins' welcome to the NFL moment was facing off against Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2024. Now entering Year 3, Wiggins has a chance to show how much he's grown.
3 / 17

Ravens CB Nate Wiggins vs. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, Week 3

Wiggins' welcome to the NFL moment was facing off against Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2024. Now entering Year 3, Wiggins has a chance to show how much he's grown.

Shawn Hubbard (left) & Matt Patterson (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens G Vega Ioane vs. Titans DT Jeffrey Simmons, Week 4 The Titans defense is anchored by Simmons, a massive four-time Pro Bowler known for his nasty demeanor. That suits Ioane, who brings an edge to his blocking.
4 / 17

Ravens G Vega Ioane vs. Titans DT Jeffrey Simmons, Week 4

The Titans defense is anchored by Simmons, a massive four-time Pro Bowler known for his nasty demeanor. That suits Ioane, who brings an edge to his blocking.

Shawn Hubbard (left) Stew Milne (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens LB Roquan Smith vs. Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, Week 5 Robinson had the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL last season and Atlanta will keep feeding him the rock. Robinson is a home-run threat that Smith must contain for a win.
5 / 17

Ravens LB Roquan Smith vs. Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, Week 5

Robinson had the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL last season and Atlanta will keep feeding him the rock. Robinson is a home-run threat that Smith must contain for a win.

Shawn Hubbard (left) & Rick Scuteri (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley vs. Browns DE Myles Garrett, Week 6 Garrett had 5 ½ sacks against the Ravens in two games last year, which helped vault him to the NFL's single-season sack record. Garrett is extremely difficult to block, and it will be interesting to see what adjustments the Ravens make.
6 / 17

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley vs. Browns DE Myles Garrett, Week 6

Garrett had 5 ½ sacks against the Ravens in two games last year, which helped vault him to the NFL's single-season sack record. Garrett is extremely difficult to block, and it will be interesting to see what adjustments the Ravens make.

Shawn Hubbard (left) & David Dermer (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens CB Nate Wiggins vs. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Week 7 Wiggins will look to become one of the NFL's top cornerbacks this season and he'll have a battle with one of the top wide receivers. In two games last season, Chase had 17 catches for 242 yards. He's been a major thorn in the Ravens' side.
7 / 17

Ravens CB Nate Wiggins vs. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Week 7

Wiggins will look to become one of the NFL's top cornerbacks this season and he'll have a battle with one of the top wide receivers. In two games last season, Chase had 17 catches for 242 yards. He's been a major thorn in the Ravens' side.

Shawn Hubbard (left) & David Dermer (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. Bills QB Josh Allen, Week 8 They don't directly face each other, but whenever these star quarterbacks and MVPs square off, it's a must-see shootout that lives up to the billing.
8 / 17

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. Bills QB Josh Allen, Week 8

They don't directly face each other, but whenever these star quarterbacks and MVPs square off, it's a must-see shootout that lives up to the billing.

Shawn Hubbard (left) & John Raoux (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman vs. Jaguars CB Travis Hunter, Week 9 Hunter is reportedly making the switch from primarily being a wide receiver to majoring at cornerback. A premier route-runner, Bateman could give Hunter trouble on the perimeter.
9 / 17

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman vs. Jaguars CB Travis Hunter, Week 9

Hunter is reportedly making the switch from primarily being a wide receiver to majoring at cornerback. A premier route-runner, Bateman could give Hunter trouble on the perimeter.

Shawn Hubbard (left) Gary McCullough (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens S Kyle Hamilton vs. Chargers TE Charlie Kolar, Week 10 It's a battle of former teammates when Hamilton tries to blow up Kolar's blocks and stymie the Chargers' rushing attack. This will also be a Baltimore reunion for running back Keaton Mitchell, and Hamilton will be charged with not letting Mitchell break loose.
10 / 17

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton vs. Chargers TE Charlie Kolar, Week 10

It's a battle of former teammates when Hamilton tries to blow up Kolar's blocks and stymie the Chargers' rushing attack. This will also be a Baltimore reunion for running back Keaton Mitchell, and Hamilton will be charged with not letting Mitchell break loose.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens OLB Mike Green vs. Panthers RT Monroe Freeling, Week 11 The Ravens expect a breakout season from Green and he'll have a juicy matchup against the Panthers' rookie first-round pick.
11 / 17

Ravens OLB Mike Green vs. Panthers RT Monroe Freeling, Week 11

The Ravens expect a breakout season from Green and he'll have a juicy matchup against the Panthers' rookie first-round pick.

Shawn Hubbard (left) & Nell Redmond (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens WR Zay Flowers vs. Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr., Week 12 Flowers is one of the NFL's top receivers and Stingley is one of its premier cornerbacks. The Texans blew out the Ravens last season, 44-10, but Flowers had a team-high five catches for 72 yards.
12 / 17

Ravens WR Zay Flowers vs. Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr., Week 12

Flowers is one of the NFL's top receivers and Stingley is one of its premier cornerbacks. The Texans blew out the Ravens last season, 44-10, but Flowers had a team-high five catches for 72 yards.

Shawn Hubbard (left) & Stew Milne (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens OLB Trey Hendrickson vs. Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs, Week 14 Wirfs is a monster and one of the toughest blockers to get around. Hendrickson will look to help the Ravens get pressure on Baker Mayfield.
13 / 17

Ravens OLB Trey Hendrickson vs. Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs, Week 14

Wirfs is a monster and one of the toughest blockers to get around. Hendrickson will look to help the Ravens get pressure on Baker Mayfield.

Shawn Hubbard (left) & Peter Joneleit (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens RB Derrick Henry vs. Steelers LB Patrick Queen, Week 15 Henry versus the Ravens' former inside linebacker is always must-see TV. Henry ran by Queen in the 2024 playoffs and he'll be looking to give Queen a taste of his stiff-arm this season.
14 / 17

Ravens RB Derrick Henry vs. Steelers LB Patrick Queen, Week 15

Henry versus the Ravens' former inside linebacker is always must-see TV. Henry ran by Queen in the 2024 playoffs and he'll be looking to give Queen a taste of his stiff-arm this season.

Shawn Hubbard (left) & Ryan Kang (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens G Vega Ioane vs. Browns DT Mason Graham, Week 16 Ioane is the Ravens' new first-round pick. Graham was the Browns' fifth-overall pick in 2025. These two will battle it out for years to come in the AFC North, going a long way in determining who wins in the trenches.
15 / 17

Ravens G Vega Ioane vs. Browns DT Mason Graham, Week 16

Ioane is the Ravens' new first-round pick. Graham was the Browns' fifth-overall pick in 2025. These two will battle it out for years to come in the AFC North, going a long way in determining who wins in the trenches.

Shawn Hubbard (left) & Jeff Lewis (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens OLB Trey Hendrickson vs. Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr., Week 17 Hendrickson will face his former team twice this year, turning practice battles with Brown, a former Raven, into the real thing. Hendrickson's ability to get after Joe Burrow could go a long way in deciding the AFC North winner.
16 / 17

Ravens OLB Trey Hendrickson vs. Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr., Week 17

Hendrickson will face his former team twice this year, turning practice battles with Brown, a former Raven, into the real thing. Hendrickson's ability to get after Joe Burrow could go a long way in deciding the AFC North winner.

Shawn Hubbard (left) & Peter Joneleit (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Ravens RT Roger Rosengarten vs. Steelers OLB T.J. Watt, Week 18 Rosengarten has held Watt without a sack against the Ravens over their last three meetings. Can the Ravens' right tackle do it again in Year 3?
17 / 17

Ravens RT Roger Rosengarten vs. Steelers OLB T.J. Watt, Week 18

Rosengarten has held Watt without a sack against the Ravens over their last three meetings. Can the Ravens' right tackle do it again in Year 3?

Shawn Hubbard (left) & Peter Joneleit (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left) & AP Photo (right)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Ravens Get Four Primetime Games and One Surprising Omission

The Ravens have primetime matchups against the Bengals, Chargers, Jaguars, and Falcons … but not the Bills.

news

Ravens Will Host Their Neighbors in Preseason

The Ravens will host the Eagles and Commanders and hit the road to Minnesota.

news

Where Ravens' Strength of 2026 Schedule Ranks

The Ravens have one of the NFL's least difficult schedules in 2026, based off last year's records and how Vegas oddsmakers expect their opponents to fare.

news

Ravens' Five Most Anticipated Matchups of 2026

The Ravens have some high-profile games on their 2026 schedule, and we'll know the dates for them when the NFL schedule is released on Thursday.

news

NFL Sets Date for Schedule Release

The Ravens will soon know when they'll play their opponents.

news

Ravens Announce Full Preseason Schedule

The Ravens will visit the Washington Commanders on Aug. 23 at 12 p.m.

news

10 Players Most Impacted By Ravens' Schedule Release

Mark Andrews gets a chance at redemption in Buffalo right away, plus more players impacted by the schedule.

news

Ben Stiller And Baby Goats: The Story Behind the Ravens' Schedule Release Video

The Ravens spent nearly a month shooting their 2025 schedule release video.

news

Five Predictions Based Off Ravens' 2025 Schedule

The Ravens have a chance to make an early statement and have a chance to rule the road in the middle.

news

Late for Work: Pundits Predict Ravens' 2025 Record Following Schedule Release

Media reaction to Derrick Henry's contract extension. Pro Football Focus says the Ravens have the strongest running back and tight end groups.

news

Five Takeaways From Ravens' 2025 Schedule

The Ravens have a tough start to the schedule, long homestands and road trips, and will play Thanksgiving host.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising