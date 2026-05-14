Five Takeaways From Ravens' 2026 Schedule

The Ravens' 2026 schedule has been released, giving a road map for Head Coach Jesse Minter's first season.
|Week
|Date/Time
|Opponent
|TV Info
|1
|Sept. 13 | 1 p.m.
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|CBS
|2
|Sept. 20 | 1 p.m.
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|CBS
|3
|Sept. 27 | 4:25 p.m.
|@ Dallas Cowboys (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 4 | 1 p.m.
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 11 | 8:20 p.m.
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|NBC
|6
|Oct. 18 | 1 p.m.
|@ Cleveland Browns
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 25 | 1 p.m.
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|CBS
|8
|Nov. 1 | 1 p.m.
|@ Buffalo Bills
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 5 | 8:15 p.m.
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Prime Video
|10
|Nov. 16 | 8:15 p.m.
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|ESPN
|11
|Nov. 22 | 1 p.m.
|@ Carolina Panthers
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 29 | 1 p.m.
|@ Houston Texans
|CBS
|13
|BYE
|14
|Dec. 13 | 1 p.m.
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 20 | 1 p.m.
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 27 | 1 p.m.
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|CBS
|17
|Dec. 31 | 8:15 p.m.
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|Prime Video
|18
|TBD
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|TBD
Here are the five biggest takeaways from this year's slate:
The Ravens have a runway to build early momentum under Minter.
The Ravens won't face a team that made last year's playoffs until November.
The first seven opponents – the Colts, Saints, Cowboys, Titans, Falcons, Browns, and Bengals – had a combined record of 43-75-1 last season.
Of course, last year's results aren't always a great predictor of next year's success. For example, Cincinnati should be much improved with a healthy Joe Burrow and an upgraded defense.
Still, the early part of the Ravens' 2026 schedule provides a runway for Minter's team to gel and build momentum. That's particularly helpful with new offensive and defensive schemes being put in place. The Ravens may have a little more wiggle room to work out the kinks.
The early-season schedule is in stark contrast to the past two seasons, when Baltimore faced brutal gauntlets out of the gates. The Ravens started 0-2 in 2024 and 1-5 last season, a hole that proved too deep to climb out of.
The Minter era begins on the road in Indianapolis, against a Colts team that dashed out to a 7-1 record last season. That will be a tough game. His home debut will be versus the Saints, who won four of their last five games last season behind rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. They're a team on the rise.
The Ravens need to get off to a fast start under Minter. The schedule lines up favorably, but it will be a good challenge.
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The AFC North will be decided down the stretch and the Ravens will hope to rewrite the ending.
Divisional games are often scheduled for late in the year, adding intrigue down the stretch as teams battle it out with their rivals for divisional titles.
However, four straight AFC North games to close out the year is extreme. It's the first time that has happened in the Ravens' 31-year history.
It also means the Ravens will need to be at their best late in the season if they are going to reclaim the AFC North crown.
The Week 17 Ravens-Bengals New Year's Eve game in Cincinnati is arguably the "Game of the Year," not only on Baltimore's schedule but around the NFL. That will be a highly anticipated heavyweight tilt that could decide the AFC North.
If not, the division crown will come down to the regular-season finale when the Ravens host the Steelers. For the second straight year, the rivals will face off to close out the regular season.
Last time ended in heartbreak for the Ravens and Tyler Loop with a missed field goal at the buzzer. This time, Baltimore will look to rewrite the ending in their own home.
The middle of the Ravens' schedule packs the most punch.
In terms of strength of schedule, the Ravens have a favorable lineup both when judging by opponents' winning percentage last year (9th) and by this season's projected win totals (6th).
While the final four games may have the highest stakes, the most challenging stretch of Baltimore's 2026 schedule is in the middle.
From Weeks 8-12, the Ravens will face five straight teams that went to the playoffs last season – the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, Panthers, and Texans.
That stretch will go a long way in determining the Ravens' standing as they head into December. Will they build a cushion? Or will that set them up for a tight race down the stretch?
There are back-to-back primetime home games against the Jags and Chargers in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. Then back-to-back road games in Carolina and Houston – two tough places to play – before a Week 13 bye.
Key additions and departures for all 14 of the Ravens' 2026 opponents.
Why is Ravens-Bills not a primetime game?
The Ravens have four primetime games, plus an international showdown against the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro that will kick off at 4:25 p.m.
However, the one that seemed like the biggest primetime slam dunk is not. The Ravens' Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills will surprisingly kick off at 1 p.m. from new Highmark Stadium.
According to Vegas, this is a matchup of the top two AFC favorites. Though it's a sour memory in Baltimore, last year's Ravens-Bills Week 1 tilt was one of the best games of the entire NFL season. Anytime MVP quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen lock horns, it's fireworks. The last three games between these teams have been on primetime.
It will be interesting to hear what NFL executives say about that decision. CBS is surely thrilled to keep the game and will broadcast it to as wide an audience as possible. Still, there will be many fans around the country who miss watching a premier game.
It's no surprise that the Ravens will play in Cincinnati on primetime. Star Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow practically begged for it last year when schedules were released: "Playing in Baltimore for the fourth straight prime-time year isn't ideal. Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati next year. Please."
It's no surprise that the Ravens will take on the Chargers on "Monday Night Football" considering the Minter-Harbaugh storyline. Minter served as Jim Harbaugh's defensive coordinator for the past four years at Michigan and Los Angeles and replaced his brother in Baltimore.
The Week 5 "Sunday Night Football" showdown in Atlanta should be a fun interconference showdown between two teams that like to run the ball. Get your popcorn ready for Derrick Henry vs. Bijan Robinson.
More games could be scheduled or flexed into primetime, considering those four straight AFC North games to close out the year. But for the first time since 2022, the Ravens won't play on Thanksgiving or Christmas.
There's no rest for the weary after Brazil, but breaks before big games.
Hopefully, Ravens players can sleep on a plane, because they won't get extra rest following the long flight back from Rio de Janeiro.
The Ravens do not have extra days between their Week 3 game in Brazil and their Week 4 game at home against the Titans. This is unusual.
The NFL hosted two games in São Paulo, Brazil, the past two seasons (Eagles-Packers in 2024 and Chargers-Chiefs in 2025), and all teams involved had at least nine days between the next game. The Ravens will have a traditional week.
It does help that the Brazil game is a 4:25 kickoff, as it allows the Ravens to get out a little bit earlier. The Titans also had the fewest wins (three) last year of any team on this year's schedule.
Still, there are no extra days of rest built into the Ravens' schedule over the first eight weeks. It's all Sunday kickoffs.
The Ravens then have a quick turnaround to face the Jaguars on Thursday night. That does, however, present an 11-day mini-bye on the back end before the big Monday night game against the Chargers.
The Ravens have a Week 13 bye – the second-latest possible date – after back-to-back road trips. That will test the Ravens' mettle, but it also means they'll be a little fresher for the final five games, including the closing AFC North run.
Here are the battles fans should look forward to in the 2026 season.