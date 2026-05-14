Five Takeaways From Ravens' 2026 Schedule

Why is Ravens-Bills not a primetime game?

The Ravens have four primetime games, plus an international showdown against the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro that will kick off at 4:25 p.m.

However, the one that seemed like the biggest primetime slam dunk is not. The Ravens' Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills will surprisingly kick off at 1 p.m. from new Highmark Stadium.

According to Vegas, this is a matchup of the top two AFC favorites. Though it's a sour memory in Baltimore, last year's Ravens-Bills Week 1 tilt was one of the best games of the entire NFL season. Anytime MVP quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen lock horns, it's fireworks. The last three games between these teams have been on primetime.

It will be interesting to hear what NFL executives say about that decision. CBS is surely thrilled to keep the game and will broadcast it to as wide an audience as possible. Still, there will be many fans around the country who miss watching a premier game.

It's no surprise that the Ravens will play in Cincinnati on primetime. Star Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow practically begged for it last year when schedules were released: "Playing in Baltimore for the fourth straight prime-time year isn't ideal. Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati next year. Please."

It's no surprise that the Ravens will take on the Chargers on "Monday Night Football" considering the Minter-Harbaugh storyline. Minter served as Jim Harbaugh's defensive coordinator for the past four years at Michigan and Los Angeles and replaced his brother in Baltimore.

The Week 5 "Sunday Night Football" showdown in Atlanta should be a fun interconference showdown between two teams that like to run the ball. Get your popcorn ready for Derrick Henry vs. Bijan Robinson.