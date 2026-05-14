Ravens Get Four Primetime Games and One Surprising Omission

The Ravens will play four primetime games in 2026, but one marquee matchup is not included.
Baltimore will have back-to-back home games in primetime, Week 9 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Thursday Night Football," and Week 10 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."
Their road primetime games will be Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons on "Sunday Night Football" and Week 17 when they travel to Cincinnati for an AFC North showdown against the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football."
Baltimore's much-anticipated game against Buffalo, another matchup featuring MVP-winning quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, will not be played in primetime. Instead, the Baltimore-Buffalo matchup will be played Week 8 at 1 p.m., when the Ravens make their first visit to the Bills' new home, Highmark Stadium.
The NFL often lets Jackson and Allen shine under the lights. The past three Ravens-Bills games have been primetime affairs, including Week 1 last season when Baltimore and Buffalo opened on "Sunday Night Football."
Here's more on Baltimore's four primetime matchups:
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Week 5: Ravens @ Atlanta Falcons
When: Sunday, Oct. 11
TV: 8:20 p.m., NBC
Key Storylines
This will be the Ravens' first visit to Atlanta since Jackson's rookie season in 2018. He got his first career road victory and ran for a 13-yard touchdown during Baltimore's 26-16 victory.
This game will feature two of the league's premier running backs, Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson. Both rushed for over 1,400 yards in 2025, with Henry finishing second in the league (1,595 yards) while Robinson finished fourth (1,478 yards).
The Ravens have several players or coaches with ties to Atlanta or the Falcons.
All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, starting cornerback Nate Wiggins, and rookie outside linebacker Zion Young grew up in Atlanta. Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith and starting safety Malaki Starks were raised within two hours of Atlanta and played at the University of Georgia. Guard John Jenkins and long snapper Nick Moore are also former Bulldogs, while defensive end Calais Campbell played for the Falcons in 2023.
Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford spent the past five seasons as the Falcons' offensive line coach before joining Head Coach Jesse Minter's staff in Baltimore.
Week 9: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
When: Thursday, Nov. 5
TV: Prime Video, 8:15 p.m.
Key Storylines
Baltimore will play its first Thursday night game of the season under the lights at M&T Bank Stadium. It will be a short week for the Ravens, coming off their visit to Buffalo in Week 8.
This will be Jacksonville star quarterback Trevor Lawrence's first career game in Baltimore, and the Jaguars haven't visited since 2017. Jacksonville won the AFC South in 2025 with a 13-4 record, and this game could have playoff tiebreaker implications.
Key additions and departures for all 14 of the Ravens' 2026 opponents.
Week 10: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
When: Monday, Nov. 16
TV: ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
Key Storylines
Minter will face his former team for the first time as Baltimore's head coach, after spending two seasons as the Chargers' defensive coordinator.
He'll go head-to-head against Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, one of Minter's primary mentors. When Harbaugh was Michigan's head coach, he hired Minter away from Vanderbilt to become the Wolverines' defensive coordinator. Minter and Harbaugh won a national championship together at Michigan in 2023, then Minter followed Harbaugh to the Chargers.
Harbaugh will also have emotions on the opposite sideline. He'll be facing the Ravens for the first time since they parted ways with his brother, John Harbaugh, after 18 seasons as head coach.
It was John Harbaugh who hired Minter in 2017 to be a Ravens defensive assistant. The four years Minter spent in Baltimore (2017-2020) gave him his first NFL experience and valuable insight into the Ravens' organization.
Coaching against a Harbaugh will be a new experience for Minter, and he also has close relationships with many of the Chargers' players and staff. The connection between the two coaches and Minter's previous ties to the Chargers will be widely discussed leading into this matchup.
Here are the battles fans should look forward to in the 2026 season.
Week 17: @ Cincinnati Bengals
When: Thursday, Dec. 31
TV: Prime Video, 8:15 p.m.
Key Storylines
Joe Burrow got his wish.
The Bengals' franchise quarterback complained last year about Cincinnati having to play a primetime game in Baltimore the past three seasons.
"Playing in Baltimore for the fourth straight year in prime time isn't ideal," Burrow said.. "Maybe we can get one of those in Cincinnati. Please."
This primetime matchup will be played on New Year's Eve in Cincinnati, which should only add juice to the atmosphere. This game could have major implications for the AFC North crown and playoff seeding.
Meanwhile, this game will have special meaning for outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson, who left the Bengals to sign with the Ravens this offseason. Bringing down Burrow a few times would please Hendrickson. Coming back with a victory from Cincinnati would be a great way for the Ravens to bring in the new year.