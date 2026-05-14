Ravens Get Four Primetime Games and One Surprising Omission

Week 10: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

When: Monday, Nov. 16

TV: ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

Key Storylines

Minter will face his former team for the first time as Baltimore's head coach, after spending two seasons as the Chargers' defensive coordinator.

He'll go head-to-head against Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, one of Minter's primary mentors. When Harbaugh was Michigan's head coach, he hired Minter away from Vanderbilt to become the Wolverines' defensive coordinator. Minter and Harbaugh won a national championship together at Michigan in 2023, then Minter followed Harbaugh to the Chargers.

Harbaugh will also have emotions on the opposite sideline. He'll be facing the Ravens for the first time since they parted ways with his brother, John Harbaugh, after 18 seasons as head coach.

It was John Harbaugh who hired Minter in 2017 to be a Ravens defensive assistant. The four years Minter spent in Baltimore (2017-2020) gave him his first NFL experience and valuable insight into the Ravens' organization.