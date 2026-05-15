Late for Work: Pundits Predict Ravens' 2026 Record Following Schedule Release

Ravens will need to finish strong to win the AFC North.

Hensley: "Baltimore ends the regular season with four straight games against divisional opponents: at Pittsburgh, home against Cleveland, at Cincinnati and home against the Steelers. This marks the first time in the Ravens' 31-year history that they will close a season with four consecutive games against division opponents. Jackson often excels at this point of the season, going 7-4 (.636) in his career against AFC North teams in December and January while throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions."

Biggest game: at Buffalo Bills, Week 8

Shaffer: "Could it be anyone else? The Ravens and Bills are the AFC's early Super Bowl favorites. Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Jackson have won two of the past three NFL Most Valuable Player awards. Both front offices made big swings in the offseason, with the Ravens signing pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and Buffalo trading for wide receiver DJ Moore. The Bills have won four of the past five meetings in the series, including back-to-back games decided in the final 90 seconds. The Ravens won just once in six tries at the old Highmark Stadium; now they'll get a shot at starting over in the new Highmark Stadium. It's all 'Game of the Year'-type material, even if it's not slotted for primetime."

CBS Sports’ John Breech: "You're talking about a game that can have serious impact on playoff seeding. The winner of this game would take a giant step ahead because now you have tiebreakers over the other team. They did play that wild game last year, but this is going to be two teams that look completely different going into this season because we have Joe Brady as the head coach in Buffalo, Jesse Minter as the new head coach in Baltimore. So I want to see what those coaches look like going up against each other."

Toughest game: at Houston Texans (Week 12)

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "The last time these two met, the game was a wrap by halftime, with the Texans jumping to a 24-3 lead and rolling to a 44-10 wipeout in Baltimore last October. The Ravens were also without several starters, including Jackson. Even if Baltimore is healthy for this one, though, Houston is an ascendant team that is loaded on defense with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter dominating the edges, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in the middle, Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter at cornerback and Jalen Pitre at nickel and Calen Bullock at safety. On offense, quarterback C.J. Stroud continues his rise and is bolstered by receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell, along with a revamped offensive line. Houston will be a contender in the AFC."

Must-watch game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 10

Zrebiec: "The prominent storyline will be Minter facing his former team. However, don't discount how badly Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh will want to beat the Ravens after they abruptly fired his brother in January. The Chargers' roster and front office is loaded with people with Ravens ties. A 'Monday Night Football' audience will be treated to a matchup between two teams built in similar fashions."

One game the Ravens can't afford to lose: vs. Bengals, Week 7

Zrebiec: "After Week 6 and 7 matchups with the Browns and Bengals, the Ravens will go nearly two months without seeing another AFC North opponent. That puts pressure on them to protect their home field in the first meeting against the Bengals and get off to a good start within the division.