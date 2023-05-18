Ravens to Host Joint Preseason Practices With Commanders 

May 18, 2023
The Ravens will host the Washington Commanders for two joint practices in August before their preseason matchup.

Baltimore and Washington will holdjoint practices on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 16, both at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the Ravens will face the Commanders in Week 2 of the preseason atFedEx Field in Landover, Md. The 8 p.m. game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

This will be the fourth time the Ravens have hosted joint practices, having previously done so with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Los Angeles Rams (2018) and San Francisco 49ers (2014).

Under Head Coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore has been the visitor for four joint practice sessions with the Carolina Panthers (2021), Philadelphia Eagles (2019 and 2015), and Indianapolis Colts (2018).

