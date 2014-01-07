Ravens' Key Offseason Dates

Jan 07, 2014 at 04:37 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

07_KeyOffseasonDates_news.jpg


The Ravens are in the unfamiliar position of starting the offseason in early January after missing the playoffs for the first time in six years.

The one benefit to starting the offseason now is that the coaches and scouts have* *a chance to get a jump on their offseason priorities.

Here are some of the key dates on the calendar for the Ravens over the next few months:

Jan. 25: Senior Bowl, Mobile, Ala.The offseason pre-draft scouting process kicks into high gear with the top all-star showcase of college football's seniors. The actual game is a [add] small part of the event, as the week of practice will give Ravens scouts and coaches a chance to get a close look at the pro prospects in action.  

Jan. 26: Pro Bowl, Honolulu, HawaiiKicker Justin Tucker, right guard Marshal Yanda, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will get a nice trip to Hawaii to play in the NFL all-star game. The Pro Bowl has gone through a format change this season, as it's no longer AFC vs. NFC. The players will be separated based on the captains (Deion Sanders and Jerry Rice) picking for two teams, so there's a chance fans could see Yanda lining up across from Ngata.

Feb. 2: Super Bowl XLVIII, East Rutherford, NJThe Ravens won't be playing in the game this year, but some of the players may make the trip up north for the week's publicity and media coverage.

Feb. 17: Teams can begin using franchise tagThis is the first date that teams can use the franchise tag on unrestricted free agents. The Ravens have a number of key free agents, including tight end Dennis Pitta and left tackle Eugene Monroe, so they could decide to use the tag on one of them if they can't reach a long-term deal.

Feb. 19-25, National NFL Scouting Combine, IndianapolisNearly all of the Ravens' coaches, scouts and front office personnel will descend upon Indianapolis for* *a week of scouting all the top players in the country. More than 300 NFL prospects will spend the week in Indianapolis trying to get noticed by pro scouts by putting up impressive numbers in the various drills and on-field workouts. At this year's combine, the Ravens will also flip a coin with the Dallas Cowboys to determine whether they get the 16th or 17th draft pick.

March 3: Deadline to use franchise tagTeams must designate the franchise tag by this date, or they will lose their opportunity to use it for the 2014 season.

March 8: Teams can start negotiating with free agentsNFL rules now allow teams to enter into negotiations with free agents three days before they can actually sign new contracts. Before this point, teams are not allowed to have any preliminary negotiations with prospective players or their agents.

March 11: New league year, free agency beginsThe free agency signing spree will begin at 4 p.m.  The first few days of free agency are typically dominated by the big money deals that the Ravens shy away from giving free agents. Once the initial wave of free agency passes, General Manager Ozzie Newsome has a great track record of finding quality free agents at a discount. Before the start of the new league year, the Ravens also have to give qualifying offers to their restricted free agents to prevent them from then becoming unrestricted.

March 23-26: NFL Owner's Meetings, Orlando, Fla.Team owners, head coaches and front office personnel will travel to Orlando for the annual league meetings. At these meetings, owners vote on potential rules changes and discuss other issues around the league. The NFL also announces at the league meetings the number of compensatory picks each team has.

April 21: Voluntary offseason workouts may beginThe Ravens can begin their voluntary offseason conditioning program, which is typically attended by young players in their first contracts. Some veterans also attend, as the Ravens have a history of getting strong attendance during the offseason program.

May 2: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheetsThis is the final date for teams to sign restricted free agents away from their current club. If the Ravens' place tenders on their restricted free agents, then the players can wait until this date to sign it and see if they get offers from another team.  

May 8-10: NFL Draft, New York CityThe NFL Draft has been pushed back by two weeks this year. If they stay put in the first round, the Ravens will have their highest pick since 2006 when they drafted defensive tackle Haloti Ngata No. 12 overall.

Late July: Training Camp OpensThe 2014 season will unofficially begin when training camp opens at the Under Armour Performance Center. Exact dates for training camp have yet to be determined, but last year the Ravens opened camp July 25. The Ravens will enter into training camp this year looking to rebuild the offensive line and get the running game on track. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

It doesn't make one ounce of sense that a team with a minus-7 turnover ratio has the best record in the AFC heading into Week 13.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Cornerback Health a Concern Heading to Pittsburgh

All five of the Ravens' cornerbacks missed practice this week, including the past two days for CB Marlon Humphrey (illness).
news

News & Notes: Ravens Expect Steelers' Best Game Sunday

Patrick Ricard says MRI shows no structural issues, just dealing with wear and tear. Lamar Jackson has been focused and determined to bounce back this week. John Harbaugh answers questions about the dormant grass on practice fields. 
news

John Harbaugh Wins Michigan-Ohio State Bet With J.K. Dobbins

Injured Ravens running back and former Buckeye J.K. Dobbins had to wear a Michigan shirt Friday after losing a bet to John Harbaugh.
news

Ravens, Steelers Hope to Put Great Defense Back Into Rivalry

Both the Ravens and Steelers have a storied defensive history, and but as they resume their rivalry on Sunday, both defenses have something to prove.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Steelers

There are some historic odds for this game and Pittsburgh's defense is historically struggling. However, Pittsburgh has been a problem for Lamar Jackson.
news

Here Are the Ravens' My Cause, My Cleats

Bradley Bozeman, Mark Andrews, Patrick Queen, Anthony Levine Sr. and Kristian Welch will be wearing custom cleats Sunday in Pittsburgh.
news

SociaLight: John Harbaugh Is a Hallmark Movie Guy

When he's not studying film, Head Coach John Harbaugh might be snuggled up on the couch watching a Hallmark Christmas movie this time of year.
news

Pundit Picks: A Handful Are Picking Steelers to Beat Ravens

See who the analysts are picking in the first meeting between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers this season.
news

Late for Work 12/3: What Pundits Are Expecting in Ravens-Steelers Matchup

Could Patrick Mekari be the Ravens' long-term starter at right tackle? The Ravens are getting bang for their buck at outside linebacker.
news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Discusses Reigniting Baltimore's Offense

Brandon Williams thanks teammates for stepping up while his shoulder healed. Nick Boyle is contributing as he works his way back to 100 percent. Chris Horton breaks down the successful fake punt that was negated by officials.
news

Tyus Bowser's Rise to the Next Great Ravens Outside Linebacker

After his first two seasons in the NFL, Tyus Bowser didn't know where he stood with the Ravens. Now he's become a cornerstone of their defense.
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising