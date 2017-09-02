Ravens Make 15 Moves To Set 53-Man Roster Ahead of 2017 Season

The Ravens have set their 53-man roster for the start of the 2017 season.
The final decisions seemed to come down to the wire, as Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome, Head Coach John Harbaugh and Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta huddled for several minutes after Saturday's practice, less than an hour before the cutdown deadline.
To get to the 53-man squad, after making a second trade in as many days for center Luke Bowanko, the Ravens released the following players:
WR Quincy Adeboyejo
LB Boseko Lokombo
TE Ryan Malleck
WR Chris Matthews
RB Taquan Mizzell
LB Donald Payne
DB Reggie Porter
FB Ricky Ortiz
G Maurquice Shakir
C Matt Skura
QB Josh Woodrum
The Ravens also waived the following players with an injury designation, or put them on injured reserve:
LB Brennen Beyer
DB Robertson Daniel
OT Stephane Nembot
CB Brandon Boykin (injured reserve)
Here's the list of players who made the 53-man roster:
RB Javorius Allen
G/C Tony Bergstrom
C Luke Bowanko
OLB Tyus Bowser
TE Nick Boyle
ILB Bam Bradley
WR/RS Michael Campanaro
CB Maurice Canady
CB Brandon Carr
S Chuck Clark
LB Kamalei Correa
LS Morgan Cox
DT Carl Davis
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
QB Joe Flacco
DT Willie Henry
CB Jaylen Hill
OT Austin Howard
CB Marlon Humphrey
OT James Hurst
S Tony Jefferson
G/C Ryan Jensen
OLB Matthew Judon
DE Bronson Kaufusi
P Sam Koch
S Anthony Levine Sr.
WR Jeremy Maclin
QB Ryan Mallett
WR/TE Vince Mayle
WR Chris Moore
LB C.J. Mosley
ILB Patrick Onwuasor
WR Breshad Perriman
DT Michael Pierce
CB Sheldon Price
DE Patrick Ricard
CB Jimmy Smith
OLB Za'Darius Smith
OT Ronnie Stanley
OLB Terrell Suggs
K Justin Tucker
DE Brent Urban
WR Mike Wallace
TE Benjamin Watson
DB Lardarius Webb
S Eric Weddle
RB Terrance West
DT Brandon Williams
TE Maxx Williams
OLB Tim Williams
RB Danny Woodhead
DE Chris Wormley
RG Marshal Yanda
In the moves they made, the Ravens clearly wanted to keep their entire stable of talented defensive linemen. The Ravens kept all eight defensive lineman, including bubble players like Henry, Ricard and Davis. Ricard's versatility on special teams and at fullback made him an attractive piece to keep.
The Ravens ended up keeping three undrafted rookies on the roster: Ricard, Hill and Bradley.
On the offensive side, Newsome did some last-minute maneuvering with the offensive line. The Ravens traded for Bergstrom and Bowanko less than 48 hours from the cutdown deadline, and opted to go with them over Skura or veteran Jeremy Zuttah.
The Ravens decided to only keep five receivers on this year's roster: Perriman, Wallace, Campanaro and Moore. Mayle made the team as a fourth tight end, but he's a converted tight end who has the ability to play receiver.
Baltimore also only kept two quarterbacks, which was a big question considering Flacco's health. But Flacco returned to practice Saturday and showed no visible signs of being hindered by the back. The Ravens opted to go with just Mallett as his backup.