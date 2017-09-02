Ravens Make 15 Moves To Set 53-Man Roster Ahead of 2017 Season





The Ravens have set their 53-man roster for the start of the 2017 season.

The final decisions seemed to come down to the wire, as Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome, Head Coach John Harbaugh and Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta huddled for several minutes after Saturday's practice, less than an hour before the cutdown deadline.

To get to the 53-man squad, after making a second trade in as many days for center Luke Bowanko, the Ravens released the following players:

WR Quincy Adeboyejo

LB Boseko Lokombo

TE Ryan Malleck

WR Chris Matthews

RB Taquan Mizzell

LB Donald Payne

DB Reggie Porter

FB Ricky Ortiz

G Maurquice Shakir

C Matt Skura

QB Josh Woodrum

The Ravens also waived the following players with an injury designation, or put them on injured reserve:

LB Brennen Beyer

DB Robertson Daniel

OT Stephane Nembot

CB Brandon Boykin (injured reserve)

Here's the list of players who made the 53-man roster:

RB Javorius Allen

G/C Tony Bergstrom

C Luke Bowanko

OLB Tyus Bowser

TE Nick Boyle

ILB Bam Bradley

WR/RS Michael Campanaro

CB Maurice Canady

CB Brandon Carr

S Chuck Clark

LB Kamalei Correa

LS Morgan Cox

DT Carl Davis

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

QB Joe Flacco

DT Willie Henry

CB Jaylen Hill

OT Austin Howard

CB Marlon Humphrey

OT James Hurst

S Tony Jefferson

G/C Ryan Jensen

OLB Matthew Judon

DE Bronson Kaufusi

P Sam Koch

S Anthony Levine Sr.

WR Jeremy Maclin

QB Ryan Mallett

WR/TE Vince Mayle

WR Chris Moore

LB C.J. Mosley

ILB Patrick Onwuasor

WR Breshad Perriman

DT Michael Pierce

CB Sheldon Price

DE Patrick Ricard

CB Jimmy Smith

OLB Za'Darius Smith

OT Ronnie Stanley

OLB Terrell Suggs

K Justin Tucker

DE Brent Urban

WR Mike Wallace

TE Benjamin Watson

DB Lardarius Webb

S Eric Weddle

RB Terrance West

DT Brandon Williams

TE Maxx Williams

OLB Tim Williams

RB Danny Woodhead

DE Chris Wormley

RG Marshal Yanda

In the moves they made, the Ravens clearly wanted to keep their entire stable of talented defensive linemen. The Ravens kept all eight defensive lineman, including bubble players like Henry, Ricard and Davis. Ricard's versatility on special teams and at fullback made him an attractive piece to keep.

The Ravens ended up keeping three undrafted rookies on the roster: Ricard, Hill and Bradley.

On the offensive side, Newsome did some last-minute maneuvering with the offensive line. The Ravens traded for Bergstrom and Bowanko less than 48 hours from the cutdown deadline, and opted to go with them over Skura or veteran Jeremy Zuttah.

The Ravens decided to only keep five receivers on this year's roster: Perriman, Wallace, Campanaro and Moore. Mayle made the team as a fourth tight end, but he's a converted tight end who has the ability to play receiver.