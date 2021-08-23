Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Ahead of Deadline

Aug 23, 2021 at 04:39 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082321-Transactions
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Andre Smith, S Jordan Richards

The Ravens have made four roster moves ahead of Tuesday's deadline to get down to 80 players.

Baltimore released a pair of vested veterans, tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards, and waived wide receiver Michael Dereus. The Ravens also placed linebacker L.J. Fort (knee) on injured reserve.

The Ravens still need to make one more move to get to 80 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

The Ravens signed Smith to a one-year deal near the end of the 2019 season but he did not suit up. He opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19.

Smith returned to the field for practices this offseason, trying to secure a job as the Ravens' swing offensive tackle. He's played 11 seasons, including much of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, since being a first-round pick in 2009.

Richards signed with the Ravens midway through the 2019 season and played nine games in Baltimore that season. He played all 16 last year as a reserve safety and key piece of the special teams units. He played 79% of the special teams snaps last year and made four tackles.

Dereus was brought back for his second stint in Baltimore midway through camp as the Ravens started to have injuries pile up in the wide receiver corps.

Harbaugh confirmed that Fort will miss the entire season with his torn ACL suffered in Saturday's preseason win in Carolina.

"I texted with L.J., and as usual, he's just like, 'Coach, nothing will hold me back. I'll be fine. Don't worry about me,'" Harbaugh said. "That's just how he always is. We'll move forward. We have really good depth, and we'll be in good shape at linebacker."

