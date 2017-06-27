Ravens Make Two Changes in Personnel Department





The Ravens announced two changes in their personnel department Tuesday.

Baltimore has promoted Brandon Berning to Midwest/Southwest area scout and Kevin Weidl has been hired as the team's Southeast/Southwest area scout.

Berning originally joined the Ravens following the 2015 NFL Draft as a player personnel assistant after spending one year (2014) as a scouting intern with the New York Giants. In his new role, he will scout players from schools in the Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and AAC.

During his time as a player personnel assistant, Berning served numerous roles, including preparing advance scouting reports on upcoming opponents and assessing free agent prospects. He also assisted in coordinating the post-draft free agent signing process.

Weidl joins the Ravens after spending the last 11 years (2007-17) as a draft analyst for ESPN's Scouts Inc., where he evaluated and wrote scouting reports on prospects. With Baltimore, he will primarily focus on players from the SEC, ACC and Big 12.

Prior to Weidl's tenure with ESPN, he was a three-year starting quarterback for Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2004-06). After graduating, he earned a training camp internship with the New York Jets' pro personnel department (2007).

His older brother, Andy, worked in the Ravens' scouting department from 2005-16 and is currently the Philadelphia Eagles' assistant director of player personnel.

"We are excited about the addition of Kevin Weidl and promotion of Brandon Berning," Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz stated.

"Kevin's familiarity with the Ravens' culture and extensive experience scouting college football will benefit our team, while Brandon has grown into a strong evaluator who understands the type of players we covet. Each will play an important role in helping us build the best 53-man roster possible."