Ravens Offense Bursting With Confidence as Its Evolution Continues

But to those in the huddle, the evolution of the offense into a prolific unit actually makes sense.

Part of the problem, they say, was they dealt with myriad injuries early in the season, especially along the line and at receiver. Flacco started slowly. But the line is performing much better now, as is Flacco.

It also obviously has helped that Alex Collins has emerged as a quality No. 1 running back. He's ranked No. 10 in the league in rushing and need 156 more yards to become the Ravens' first thousand-yard rusher since Justin Forsett in 2014.

"I think it's a lot of things. I don't know if you want to pinpoint one little thing," Flacco said. "The O-line playing well, definitely. Us not having to jostle around (starters at) a bunch of different positions. There are a lot of things. Me just playing more consistent and better. When you multiply that by 11, you start to get better.

"I also think we have a better feel … I don't know if anyone will admit this … but I think we have a better feel for who are and what we do well. The last handful of weeks, we've definitely been pinpointing that and doing some good things with it."

Wide receiver Mike Wallace agreed that there's a correlation between the offense's rise and its general overall health.