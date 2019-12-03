Ravens Offensive Line Is No Longer Flying Under the Radar

Mekari looks fully ready to handle his new role as starting center, which will be important for the Ravens as they try to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Skura was playing the best football of his career prior to his injury in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. But Mekari has impressed the coaching staff from Day 1, making the team as an undrafted rookie from Cal.

His first test was back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, and he could not have had a tougher assignment in his first start, facing the 49ers in wet conditions. But he snapped the football to Jackson with no issues and handled his blocking assignments as if he had been starting all year.

"Here you have a first-time start for a rookie, who was in pretty tough conditions [to] snap that ball in gun snaps, and we were in the gun a lot," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "And all the snaps were very good. He made all the assignments. We operated normally with the center calls. He made all the right calls and made almost all of his blocks against one of the best defensive [fronts].

"The offensive line deserves a lot of credit in this game – and the tight ends – because that front just wreaks havoc against everybody they play, and they didn't do that in our game. Our offensive linemen did a great job of blunting that and keeping them from playing in our backfield. Patrick and all those guys were a big part of that."

The entire offensive line has played at a high level since Week 1, with left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Bradley Bozeman, right guard Marshal Yanda and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. making every start.

Stanley has a strong chance to make his first Pro Bowl, ranked as the No. 1 left tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Stanley has not allowed a sack this season.