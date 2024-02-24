Position Review/Preview: Defensive Line

Players Under Contract
Michael Pierce
Broderick Washington
Travis Jones
Rayshad Nichols
Bravvion Roy
Pending Free Agents
Justin Madubuike
Brent Urban
Season in Review
Madubuike led all NFL interior linemen with 13 sacks in a breakout season that earned him Pro Bowl status. Pierce had one of his best seasons and signed a contract extension. Jones, Washington and Urban were part of a deep defensive line rotation that played a key role in Baltimore's success.The Ravens ranked 14th in run defense, allowing 109.4 rushing yards per game.
What to Watch This Offseason
Whether or not Madubuike remains with Baltimore will be a crucial offseason storyline. The Ravens may place the franchise tag on Madubuike if they can't agree to a long-term deal, but using the tag would hinder their ability to make other moves. Even with Pierce, Jones and Washington returning, the Ravens may use a draft pick on a defensive lineman and fortifying the position will become a much higher priority if Madubuike departs.