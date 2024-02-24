Position Review/Preview: Defensive Line

What to Watch This Offseason

Whether or not Madubuike remains with Baltimore will be a crucial offseason storyline. The Ravens may place the franchise tag on Madubuike if they can't agree to a long-term deal, but using the tag would hinder their ability to make other moves. Even with Pierce, Jones and Washington returning, the Ravens may use a draft pick on a defensive lineman and fortifying the position will become a much higher priority if Madubuike departs.