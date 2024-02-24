 Skip to main content
Position Review/Preview: Defensive Line

Feb 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

DT Travis Jones
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Travis Jones

Players Under Contract 

Michael Pierce 

Broderick Washington 

Travis Jones 

Rayshad Nichols 

Bravvion Roy

Pending Free Agents 

Justin Madubuike 

Brent Urban

Season in Review 

Madubuike led all NFL interior linemen with 13 sacks in a breakout season that earned him Pro Bowl status. Pierce had one of his best seasons and signed a contract extension. Jones, Washington and Urban were part of a deep defensive line rotation that played a key role in Baltimore's success.The Ravens ranked 14th in run defense, allowing 109.4 rushing yards per game.

What to Watch This Offseason 

Whether or not Madubuike remains with Baltimore will be a crucial offseason storyline. The Ravens may place the franchise tag on Madubuike if they can't agree to a long-term deal, but using the tag would hinder their ability to make other moves. Even with Pierce, Jones and Washington returning, the Ravens may use a draft pick on a defensive lineman and fortifying the position will become a much higher priority if Madubuike departs.

Related Content

news

Guide to the 2024 Combine: Schedule, How to Watch, And More

Here's the Combine workout and media schedule, how to watch, Ravens storylines, top prospects/positions, and more. 
news

50 Words or Less: Why This Is a Critical Combine for Ravens

The Combine isn't just for prospects. Restructures could take the place of void years. This offensive lineman class could shape Baltimore's decisions.
news

Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

Look back on some of the top NFL Scouting Combine performances from current Ravens players.
news

NFL Delivers Ravens Good Salary Cap News

The NFL announced Friday that the salary cap will be $255.4 million, an unprecedented $30 million increase.
news

Offseason Position Review/Preview: Tight End/Fullback

Mark Andrews leads one of the NFL's strongest position groups.
news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Extending Justin Madubuike Should Be Priority, But Franchise Tag Might Be Inevitable

Rashod Bateman's future is the biggest question regarding the Ravens' wide receivers. The Ravens coaching staff earns an elite ranking. Pundits make the case for not signing Derrick Henry.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Cornerback Is a Popular Pick for Ravens

The offensive line is an offseason priority for the Ravens, and the upcoming draft presents them with options.
news

Position Review/Preview: Wide Receivers

Nelson Agholor has been re-signed, but other offseason decisions at wide receiver must be made.
news

Late for Work: How the Ravens Can Create Cap Space

Geno Stone shares his viewpoint as he approaches free agency. Ravens defense can lean on their physical philosophy amid turnover. Ravens reportedly hire defensive line coach.
news

Mailbag: What Will Happen With Justin Madubuike?

What happens now with Kevin Zeitler, Gus Edwards, and Geno Stone? Is Ben Cleveland the answer at right guard? Is a defensive line rebuild coming?
news

Position Review/Preview: Offensive Line

Both starting guards are pending free agents, and the Ravens could target offensive linemen in the draft.
