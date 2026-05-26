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Practice Report: Two Stars From Last Year's Undrafted Class Get Interceptions

May 26, 2026 at 05:18 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

CB Keyon Martin
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Keyon Martin

Lamar Jackson's arrival at the second week of Ravens Organized Team Activities was the headline Tuesday, but the Ravens defense got some revenge during practice.

Cornerback Keyon Martin notched an interception during 11-on-11 work, and inside linebacker Jay Higgins IV had a pick during seven-on-seven work.

Both made the Ravens' 53-man roster as undrafted rookies last season and are looking to grow their impact in Year 2.

The defense also won the "At our best when our best is needed" drill at the end of practice. Head Coach Jesse Minter brought back the medicine balls, but this time had players toss them backwards over the head.

After the offense went 3-0 last week, the defense prevailed in all three matchups behind long tosses from defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles, linebacker Carl Jones, and cornerback Marquise Robinson. Every player and coach on offense had to do push-ups.

Here are other notes from Tuesday's practice:

  • Safety Jaylinn Hawkins had a strong practice. He broke up a deep shot intended for Zay Flowers. Hawkins also closed very fast on an underneath pass during 7s. Hawkins is making a strong first impression in Baltimore.
  • Second-round rookie Zion Young stuffed a couple of runs that came his way. It's only OTAs, but it's clear already that he's going to be a tough man to run against.
  • Rookie wide receiver Elijah Sarratt made a pair of long catches, including a graceful leaping grab near the sideline. The fourth-round pick is a smooth operator.
  • Wide receiver Xavier Guillory also made an impressive leaping snag over the middle.
  • Rookie tight end Josh Cuevas continued to be active as a versatile receiver. He showed his strong hands hauling in a laser on a short, contested slant.
  • Justice Hill had a couple long runs. After missing the end of last season due to a neck injury, Hill is back and looks spry as he reassumes the No. 2 running back role.

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