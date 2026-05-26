Practice Report: Two Stars From Last Year's Undrafted Class Get Interceptions

Lamar Jackson's arrival at the second week of Ravens Organized Team Activities was the headline Tuesday, but the Ravens defense got some revenge during practice.

Cornerback Keyon Martin notched an interception during 11-on-11 work, and inside linebacker Jay Higgins IV had a pick during seven-on-seven work.

Both made the Ravens' 53-man roster as undrafted rookies last season and are looking to grow their impact in Year 2.

The defense also won the "At our best when our best is needed" drill at the end of practice. Head Coach Jesse Minter brought back the medicine balls, but this time had players toss them backwards over the head.

After the offense went 3-0 last week, the defense prevailed in all three matchups behind long tosses from defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles, linebacker Carl Jones, and cornerback Marquise Robinson. Every player and coach on offense had to do push-ups.