Practice Report: Derrick Henry Puts a Scare in Everyone at OTAs

When Derrick Henry went to the turf and grabbed for his knee Tuesday, Jesse Minter had his first scare as Ravens head coach.

Henry remained on the ground for a few seconds as the practice came to a halt and everyone watching held their breath.

Thankfully, the Ravens' star running back was back on his feet in a jiffy and re-entered 11-on-11 drills not long after. Henry, once again, proved he's built different.

After practice, Henry said he banged knees with a teammate.