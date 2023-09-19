Ravens Preparing for Two Quarterbacks vs. Colts

As the Ravens prepare for their Week 3 opponent, they aren't certain which Colts quarterback will start.

Talented rookie Anthony Richardson suffered a concussion during the Colts' 31-20 victory over the Texans on Sunday and began the week in concussion protocol. That leaves the Ravens preparing for both quarterbacks, which will make the defensive game plan slightly more challenging.

"Yes, the problem is going to be the reps," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "They're just a little bit different in what plays they run, specifically. So, we'll just have to get a feel for that as the week goes on, and really, we'll have to prepare for both."

During a Monday telephone conference with the media, Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen declined to say how much practice time Richardson could miss this week and still play Sunday.

"That's a good question," Steichen said. "I don't have a definitive answer for you right now."

Both Indianapolis quarterbacks played well in Week 2, with Richardson scoring two rushing touchdowns before he left the game in the second quarter. Richardson's dual-threat ability puts stress on any defense, and though he has just two NFL games under his belt, the fourth-overall pick is already making plays with his legs that most quarterbacks can't.