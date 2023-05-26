Ravens Productions Nominated for Four Emmys

Ravens Productions has become well-known for its high standards, and that continued again in 2022.
Ravens Productions has been nominated for four Capital Emmy Awards. The team won three last year.
"It's an honor to be nominated and recognized by peers in the industry," said Director of Production Matt Brevet. "Working for the Ravens, there are so many great stories to tell and to be able to bring our fans on the field and inside the training facility with our content is a privilege. It's a testament to the commitment and talent of our Ravens Productions group."
The 65th Emmy Awards winners will be announced on June 24.
Here are the videos that received nominations:
Sports Story – Long Form Content
Odafe Oweh: What's in a Name?
Ravens Wired
Promotion: Image Promotion (Single Spot)
And Football
Promotion: Promotional Campaign
The Chapters