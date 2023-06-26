Ravens Win Emmy for Odafe Oweh Sports Feature

Ravens Productions brought home the hardware again, as the team won an Emmy for its long-form feature of outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.
The Ravens have now received 115 Capital Emmy nominations and 56 wins.
The feature, "Odafe: What's in a Name?" shared the significance of Oweh's Nigerian heritage and how that drives him every day.
"We really appreciate Odafe and his family for opening their home and allowing us to tell his story," said Ravens Director of Post-Production Phil Cunningham, who produced the feature.
"A special thank you to our cinematographers Eddie Coughlan, Nick Modisett and our animators Brent Airey and Keith Jackson for helping to create an awesome feature on a great person and family."