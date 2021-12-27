Ravens-Rams Game Moved to 1 p.m. Start

Dec 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122721-Rams-Time-Change
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Marquise Brown

Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium has been moved from 4:25 p.m. to a 1 p.m. kickoff, the NFL announced Monday.

The Week 17 matchup will be televised on FOX, WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore) and radio broadcast locally on WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM).

The banged-up Ravens (8-6) are battling for an AFC playoff spot against a talented Rams (11-4) team that has already clinched an NFC playoff berth.

The earlier start could make the game more challenging for Los Angeles as a West coast team traveling to the East coast for a 1 p.m. kickoff. However, the Rams are 6-2 on the road and have won all four road games that kicked off at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time this season against the Colts, Giants, Texans and Vikings.

