Ravens-Rams Game Moved to 1 p.m. Start

Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium has been moved from 4:25 p.m. to a 1 p.m. kickoff, the NFL announced Monday.

The Week 17 matchup will be televised on FOX, WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore) and radio broadcast locally on WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM).

The banged-up Ravens (8-6) are battling for an AFC playoff spot against a talented Rams (11-4) team that has already clinched an NFC playoff berth.