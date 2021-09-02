Ravens Re-Sign Veteran Pernell McPhee

The Ravens have re-signed veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee two days after releasing him, following some roster maneuvering.

Baltimore kept wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin on the original 53-man roster so they could be placed on injured reserve and return following three games. To do that, the Ravens had to cut some vested veterans that wouldn't need to pass through waivers.

McPhee was one of those players, along with tight end Eric Tomlinson. After a couple days technically on the open market, McPhee returned to the Ravens – the only team he's wanted to suit up for.

The Ravens re-signed other vested veterans Anthony Levine Sr., Justin Ellis, Jordan Richards, Andre Smith and Chris Smith to the practice squad. They still wanted McPhee, who is currently listed as the team's starting RUSH linebacker, on the 53-man roster.

McPhee and Jaylon Ferguson will likely be a big part of Baltimore's run-stopping unit, and McPhee has the flexibility to play at defensive end as well. Veteran Justin Houston will be more relied upon for his pass rushing and coverage abilities from that spot.