Ravens Reach Deal with DE/LB Paul Kruger





The Baltimore Ravens and their second-round draft pick DE/LB Paul Kruger agreed to a four-year deal on Saturday, vice president of football administration Pat Moriarty announced.

Kruger will sign his contract this coming Monday when the Ravens' rookies, quarterbacks and select players report to training camp in Westminster, Md.

Tabbed as the 57th-overall pick, Kruger was a two-year starter at defensive end for the University of Utah. The 6-4, 260-pounder declared for the NFL Draft after his redshirt sophomore season. He finished his Utes career with 124 tackles (55 solo), 10.5 sacks (-74 yards), three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions