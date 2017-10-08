Ravens React to Beating Oakland, Snapping Two-Game Skid

"It just shows our resiliency," linebacker C.J. Mosley said. "We didn't start pointing fingers. We didn't keep our head down. We didn't make excuses or blame the other side of the ball. We just stepped up to the plate. We owned up to our mistakes on each side and we came out and got a tough win."

To make Sunday's victory even a little sweeter, the Ravens moved back into a tie with the Steelers for first place in the division after Pittsburgh lost 30-9 at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens and Steelers are both now 3-2, each losing lopsided games to Jacksonville.

As nice as it is to get some help in the division race, veteran leader Terrell Suggs emphasized that the Ravens can't spend too much time focusing on what other teams are doing.